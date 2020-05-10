AS THE COVID-19 pandemic appears to be stabilizing, many states have started to ease restrictions and begin the process of returning to a somewhat normal way of life. I know I’m not alone when I say I can’t wait for this to be over. Unfortunately, I don’t think our lives will ever be the same as they were prior to the spread of COVID-19.
We have never experienced anything quite like this before, so many of the adjustments we’ve made in our lives have been a first. We’re taking guidance and suggestions from state and federal officials, but even advice from the experts changes on a regular basis.
Most companies are still having the majority of their employees work from home, if that is possible. Eventually, we will start to see companies bring people back into the office. And like our personal lives, I don’t think our professional lives in the office will ever be the way they were.
I’m part of a small task force at my company that is working on the transition plan for employees to come back into the office. As simple as that may sound, it’s actually pretty complicated. There are a lot of things to consider and a lot of changes that need to be made in order to support social distancing and a new way of life in the office.
Here are a few of the changes we are considering. Hopefully there are a few ideas you can take and implement in your office to help with our new reality.
Door openers
Even before COVID-19, door handles are disgusting. We came across a few contraptions that attach to doors so you can open them with your foot or arm, and not have to put your hand on a germ-infested handle. We heard that the option that allows you to open the door with your foot can wear down and eventually start scratching the floor. We’re leaning toward the solution that allows you to open the door with your forearm. We are also purchasing personal touch devices for each employee. The device is held and used to touch things like keypads, so you don’t directly touch a shared surface with your finger.
Reorganizing work spaces
We will likely reduce the number of people working in the office significantly. We are planning on coordinating our office space to support social distancing. The days of sitting in a cube a few feet away from someone else are over. We’re also considering plexiglass partitions to put around desks so the spread of germs is contained and limited to that area. We’re also evaluating our common areas and break rooms to ensure social distancing is maintained. With the nice weather here, we’re also investing in expanding our outdoor seating areas so people can work and take breaks outside.
Commonly touched surfaces
We will likely be replacing all of the traditional faucets in the bathrooms with motion activated faucets. We’ll do the same with any older soap and paper towel dispensers. And our cleaning team is disinfecting common surfaces multiple times per day. We’ll post rules on how to best use shared devices, like the coffee and water machines. It’s not easy to get to everything, but we will try.
Office life as we know it, is likely going to be drastically different for a long time. Be proactive, come up with a plan and utilize the great resources and suggestions the federal and state officials are providing.