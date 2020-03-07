Jack Welch, one of the world’s most successful business leaders, died March 1 at the age of 84.
Jack became a household name during his 20-year tenure as CEO of General Electric. During that period, he transformed the company into one of the largest and most successful in the world.
Jack was known for his candor and passion for building high-performing teams. To say he was a legend in business would be an understatement.
One of the highlights of my career was meeting Jack and being involved in helping to carry on his management and leadership legacy. In February 2014, I was working at Skillsoft, a global leader in digital learning solutions. We partnered with the Jack Welch Management Institute to develop and sell a leadership program based solely on his proven and tested leadership techniques.
The program, called the Welch Way, was one of the best leadership programs to which I have ever been exposed.
Jack’s teachings were extremely effective and, most importantly, focused a lot on helping people succeed. The philosophy was simple: Build great teams, with great people and the company will win.
I’ll never forget the first meeting I had with Jack. I, along with other members of the Skillsoft leadership team met Jack and a few members of his team in Las Vegas to discuss the partnership and how it was progressing. I was responsible for sales and the expectations were high.
I was sitting directly across the table from Jack and he started going around to each person in the room and asked for updates on the program. He was very interested in the roadblocks and challenges we were facing.
He then turned sharply to me, looked me in the eye and said, “And you — what is going on with sales?” I never imagined I’d be in a position where Jack Welch was grilling me on my team’s sales performance. While it was stressful and intense, it was a moment in my career I will never forget.
Before I left for Vegas, a few of my coworkers knew I was going to meet with Jack. One of them challenged me to get a selfie with Jack. Keep in mind, this was several years ago and the selfie craze hadn’t quite started yet. I accepted the challenge. After our meeting, I asked Jack if he would take a selfie with me. He replied, “What the hell is a selfie?”
It was another moment I will remember forever. When I returned to New Hampshire and showed off my selfie with Jack, I earned some serious kudos.
The work I did on behalf of Jack Welch was an honor. I was and still am very proud of what we accomplished and how we worked hard to bring Jack’s teachings to businesses of all sizes. One thing is for certain. If leaders study and adopt Jack Welch’s techniques and approaches, there is a very high probability of winning.
Rest in peace, Jack.