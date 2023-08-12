There’s a good chance you’ve heard of Taylor Swift. The 33-year-old singer and songwriter has been mesmerizing fans for years with her chart-topping hits and sold-out concerts. She has sold millions of albums over the course of her career and has become a music icon since her first album was released in 2006.
Her accomplishments are impressive, but what she did recently is what I consider to be the most admirable.
Taylor Swift’s recent “The Eras Tour” started in March 2023. Last week, news broke about an action Swift took to unexpectedly reward people who worked on her tour.
TMZ originally reported that Swift gave each of the truck drivers that worked on her tour an unexpected $100,000 bonus. When you consider the average over-the-road truck driver in the United States makes approximately $60,000 a year, that is a life-changing bonus for those truckers. I would have loved to see their reaction when they received the checks.
In most businesses, there are roles that are critical to the success of the organization but pay average salaries. Truckers hauling equipment all over the country on a tour is a perfect example. People in those roles don’t get rich. Many of them receive no additional compensation, outside of their regular salary. And in many cases, the results they produce are simply expected and not rewarded.
I often share an experience I had when I was working for a company and the leadership team met to discuss the possibility of giving out holiday bonuses to all of the hourly employees. The company had a great year and the consensus was to approve the bonuses. When we announced the news to everyone who would get a bonus, the response we received made me realize how an act like that can change someone’s life.
When the news broke, I had numerous employees come into my office crying and thanking us for the generous act. Several people mentioned how much of an impact the bonus had on their lives and their family and how it changed Christmas for their children.
It was a lesson I will never forget and showed how important it is to give back and reward the people who may be in roles where that type of compensation doesn’t exist.
When you are in a leadership role, it’s easy to lose sight of how much you impact the lives of those who work for you. As one of my favorite mentors used to say, “Everyday people who work for you go home and have dinner with their families. When they sit down, they are always asked how their day was. And the answer they give their families is directly influenced by you. You are the topic of conversation at their dinner table.”
That is a major responsibility and one that should never be taken lightly.
Not every company has the means to give out unexpected bonuses to people, I get that. But every company should take a hard look at the individual contributors who directly impact the success of the organization. And when you have the opportunity, you should reward them and show them how much they are appreciated.
Loyalty in business is rare these days. But I can tell you for certain, when people are recognized and compensated unexpectedly for the work they do, they will be the most loyal employees you will ever have. Taylor Swift reminded us of that. Take note and do something similar.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.