There’s a good chance you’ve heard of Taylor Swift. The 33-year-old singer and songwriter has been mesmerizing fans for years with her chart-topping hits and sold-out concerts. She has sold millions of albums over the course of her career and has become a music icon since her first album was released in 2006.

Her accomplishments are impressive, but what she did recently is what I consider to be the most admirable.

Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.