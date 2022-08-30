Throughout my career, I’ve been on both sides of the sales process. As an individual contributor, I did my fair share of selling.
When I moved into sales management roles, my involvement in selling was more indirect. Instead of being the actual voice, I was working with the sellers on strategies and approaches to help them succeed.
In most of the management roles I have held, I was also a prime target of people outside of my organization trying to sell me things. And that meant dealing with sales peoples from all types of industries.
I’ve had the opportunity to work with and be part of deals with many talented salespeople. It’s absolutely an art, but there is certainly a lot of science and predictability to the process. There still seems to be a negative connotation associated with sales. People cringe when they think about having to deal with a salesperson and automatically assume it’s going to be a painful experience. Unfortunately, in many cases, that’s true.
Looking at everything from a seller’s point of view, there is a belief that you have to be pushy and aggressive to be successful. I can tell you there isn’t anything further from the truth. If anything, old school sales tactics are often rejected and leave the person feeling annoyed. Let me give you one of my favorite examples.
I was working on a project to research a new content management system to help support several initiatives. I had reached out to a few different companies and was engaged in early stage discussions about each of their platforms. We went through demos of each platform and spent time digging into the features and functions.
There was one in particular that stood out that I was very impressed with and we felt was the best fit.
Unfortunately as we were taking the next steps and coordinating a deeper review with our executive team, there were some confidential internal events happening that caused us to decide to put the project on the back burner and revisit when things were back to a somewhat normal state. I notified the sales rep that we weren’t going to schedule the next meeting and that we’d like to reconvene in a few months to get the discussions back on track.
That’s when things went sideways.
The sales rep was not happy. He stated that he wasn’t expecting us to push it off and that he didn’t want to wait. And even though I told him there were some things happening internally that were causing us to push it off, he pressed to know more.
He asked to set up a call to learn more, even though I told him I couldn’t discuss it. It was a very irritating dialogue that made me not want to work with him again. I get that he was trying to do his job, but part of a seller’s job is to listen. It’s also important not to show emotion and get upset with a potential customer.
The reality is that things happen. Deals get stalled, and sometimes there are confidential things happening within an organization that can change the direction of your sales process. If a customer tells you that, you should respect what they are saying and adjust your approach.
Some of the largest deals I have worked on took time to close. And there were times when you felt like it wouldn’t happen. Professional sellers know that patience and professional persistence are two critical skills you need to master in order to win.
You don’t have to be pushy and aggressive to succeed in sales. People respect professionalism.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.