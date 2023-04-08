Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

A FEW WEEKS ago, a large number of Artificial Intelligence experts called for a halt on AI experiments and expressed major concerns with the ongoing development of AI. The concerns are so grave that experts cited AI as being a major risk to society without the proper controls to manage it. The letter was published by the Future of Life Institute and signed by big names in tech, such as Elon Musk.

This announcement has stirred up some major concerns with a lot of people I know. The letter itself paints a very dark picture about the potential risks of AI.

