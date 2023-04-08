A FEW WEEKS ago, a large number of Artificial Intelligence experts called for a halt on AI experiments and expressed major concerns with the ongoing development of AI. The concerns are so grave that experts cited AI as being a major risk to society without the proper controls to manage it. The letter was published by the Future of Life Institute and signed by big names in tech, such as Elon Musk.
This announcement has stirred up some major concerns with a lot of people I know. The letter itself paints a very dark picture about the potential risks of AI.
“Advanced AI could represent a profound change in the history of life on Earth, and should be planned for and managed with commensurate care and resources,” the letter states. “Unfortunately, this level of planning and management is not happening, even though recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control.”
That is a pretty bold and scary statement. While AI is discussed frequently in business, it seems as though people are just coming to understand what it really means and how it could drastically change life as we know it. Oftentimes, people don’t even know what AI is. So let’s start there.
To define Artificial Intelligence, I decided to ask Chat GPT, the feared AI interface everyone is talking about, what AI is. Here is its answer.
“Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as learning, problem-solving, decision-making, perception, and natural language understanding. AI systems use algorithms and statistical models to analyze data, identify patterns, and make decisions based on the information available. There are various types of AI, including machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics, each with its own set of algorithms and techniques. AI has applications in various fields, including health care, finance, education, manufacturing, and entertainment, and is expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of society.”
Not a bad answer and it definitely helps clarify what everyone is talking about. But why are people so concerned about AI and should we really be worried? Let’s ask Chat GPT why people are concerned about AI.
“People are concerned about AI for several reasons, including:
“Job displacement: As AI systems become more advanced, they may be able to automate tasks that are currently performed by humans. This could lead to job displacement and unemployment in certain sectors.
“Bias and discrimination: AI systems can exhibit bias and discrimination if they are trained on biased data or if the algorithms themselves contain biases. This can lead to unfair treatment of certain groups of people and perpetuate existing inequalities.
“Safety and security: Advanced AI systems, such as autonomous vehicles or military drones, can pose safety and security risks if they malfunction or are hacked.
“Privacy: AI systems can collect and analyze large amounts of data, which can raise concerns about privacy and surveillance.
“Ethical concerns: As AI becomes more advanced, it raises ethical questions about the appropriate use and development of the technology, such as whether or not autonomous weapons should be allowed.
“Overall, while AI has the potential to bring many benefits to society, there are also legitimate concerns that must be addressed to ensure that it is developed and used in a responsible and ethical manner.”
Those are some serious concerns and based on everything we know to this point, I think the letter asking for a pause on development makes sense. It won’t solve all of the problems, but it will at least give the experts a chance to determine the best path forward.
While AI is not new, the impact it can have is still unknown. AI has a long list of profound benefits, but one thing is for certain. It has, can and will continue to replace tasks humans perform and eliminate jobs. If that doesn’t scare you, I’m not sure what will.
I also just realized that 295 of the 704 words in this column were generated by Artificial Intelligence.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.