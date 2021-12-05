By Christopher Thompson
IF YOU’RE in sales, there’s a good chance you’ve had experience with responding to a request for proposal. RFPs are common when companies are trying to evaluate multiple vendors or partners for a particular project or long-term relationship. An RFP is a formal document a company distributes that is put together outlining the project and associated requirements.
RFPs are most common when you’re dealing with large companies, government institutions or large projects. They allow an organization to objectively review responses from various companies and oftentimes use the RFP response to decide who they will do business with. But it’s not always that simple.
RFPs are usually extremely time-consuming to respond to. In many of my past roles, responding to RFPs consumed a lot of resources and were very difficult to effectively administer. I’ve worked for a few companies who were more sophisticated and had teams dedicated to RFP responses. That type of structure usually only existed in companies whose sales process relied heavily on responding to RFPs.
The biggest challenge I’ve experienced with closing deals based on RFP responses is that there are usually so many respondents. I’ve been in sales situations where I was competing against 10 other companies. If the decision is based solely on the written RFP response, your chances are slim. And that’s why many sales professionals know that RFPs can’t be your only source of sales opportunities.
If you are going to participate in an RFP and think you have a shot at earning business that way, there are a few best practices you should consider.
Create a knowledge base
If you’re going to spend time responding to multiple RFPs, it’s important that you create a knowledge base to store all of the commonly used information companies request. Most RFPs have the same type of canned questions, and there’s really no need to reinvent the wheel every time you respond. Have a repository of easily accessible information and templates to help speed up your responses and reduce the number of people you need to involve.
Know when to say no
Before you spend time putting together your response, you should spend time determining your actual chance of winning.
How many other companies were invited to participate in the RFP? Who are those competitors? Can you compete and win against them? How will the company determine who wins the business? Is it solely based on price? Respectfully declining to participate in an RFP makes sometimes.
Don’t be afraid to say no.
Get clarification, never assume
If you’re going to spend time responding to an RFP, you should be absolutely clear on all of the requirements and expectations. If you are unsure, or have questions about anything being requested, you should request a call or meeting to talk through everything. Don’t make assumptions on what you think they want and need if you don’t know for certain. I’ve seen too many deals get lost that way.
Unfortunately, RFPs are a necessary evil in many industries. They can be beneficial and help you win more business. But don’t expect to close as many deals that start with an RFP as you would from deals that start with a good old-fashioned sales approach.