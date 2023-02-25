Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

THANKS TO the results of a six-month pilot of four-day work weeks in the United Kingdom, everyone is talking about the possibilities and dreaming of a new normal.

The report, published by independent research organization Autonomy (www.autonomy.work), showed that following the conclusion of the pilot, 92% of the 60 companies that participated are going to stick with a four-day work week.

