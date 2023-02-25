THANKS TO the results of a six-month pilot of four-day work weeks in the United Kingdom, everyone is talking about the possibilities and dreaming of a new normal.
The report, published by independent research organization Autonomy (www.autonomy.work), showed that following the conclusion of the pilot, 92% of the 60 companies that participated are going to stick with a four-day work week.
When you step back and think about the amount of time we spend at work, it’s quite staggering. I have always wondered why the current work hours and expectations are structured the way they are. Interestingly, it used to be a lot worse. In 1926, Henry Ford made the change from a six-day work week to a five-day, 40-hour work week. And here we are, nearly a century later, on the brink of another major shift in how we work.
The results of the Autonomy research showed some amazing results. One of the most compelling was the quality of life improvements that were recognized. About 39% of employees were less stressed and 71% had reduced levels of burnout. That alone is solid justification for the change. Think about how often you feel burned out or witness people have mental breakdowns due to the stress they experience at work.
The other interesting finding that was published in the report was related to how participants noticed improvements in their ability to manage their responsibilities outside of work. Some 54% of the employees found it was easier to balance work with household jobs. That is something we can all relate to, as we often struggle to find the balance between our career and personal life. It’s something I have struggled with over the years and oftentimes, sacrifices have to be made.
The idea of a four-day work week may be hard to grasp. But if the same amount of work is being done in a shorter period of time, why does it really matter? I’m sure people who were accustomed to a six-day work week before Henry Ford pioneered the work week we know today felt the same way. It’s definitely a major change for both the business and the employee.
In the United Kingdom pilot, participating companies were required to keep the four-day work week pay the same as the five day work week, so there wasn’t a negative impact to compensation for the employees. Interestingly, revenue for the companies remained relatively unchanged. From a financial perspective, the four-day work week was a success for the employees and the companies.
I have a feeling this pilot program and subsequently published report will cause change. At the very least, it’s stirring up some great debate. If the results of the pilot show nothing but positive results, companies should seriously consider it. It may be difficult for workaholics who believe in working 80 hours a week, but for the vast majority of people I know, a four-day work week would drastically improve quality of life, happiness and health. And if productivity and financials are not impacted, what possible reason could there be for not giving it a try?