Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

One of my favorite business stories is the tale of how Gatorade was invented. In 1965, Ray Graves, the coach of the Florida Gators, was puzzled at why so many of his players were being impacted by the Florida heat. He noticed that even though the players were drinking water, they retained the water and still frequently experienced heat-related illnesses.

Coach Graves sat down with a team of physicians and asked why this was happening. How could so many players be drinking plenty of water, but still get dehydrated and even end up with heat stroke? According to Gatorade, the physicians determined that the fluids, carbohydrates and electrolytes the players lost while playing were simply not being replenished.

Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.

Sunday, September 13, 2020