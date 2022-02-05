By Christopher Thompson
AS WE BEGIN the third year of living with the pandemic, we are all tired. We want our lives back. We don’t want to worry about catching this horrible virus, and we certainly don’t want to unknowingly pass it on to friends and loved ones.
In addition to our personal lives, we want business to return to a normal state. We want to meet with our colleagues in person again. We want to shake hands with our customers and take them out to dinner. The good news is: It’s starting to happen.
We’re witnessing several countries move toward a “live with COVID” approach versus implementing lockdowns and restrictions. Even thought the omicron variant appears to be making its way around the globe, many countries are easing restrictions and recognizing the reality that we will be living with COVID for a while. That’s a major step forward and the start of what I believe is a major shift in how most people view the current state of the pandemic.
What really has people fuming is the newly released report from the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics that showed lockdowns only reduced deaths by an average of 0.2%. Instead, the lockdowns devastated the economy and caused a long list of unintentional and serious effects on the majority of Americans. I believe this report will cause a major change in how we all perceive the pandemic.
Although I am a tad biased, I have a few predictions that I believe will become reality in 2022. I’ll check back and see how I did later in the year. Hopefully they all happen.
Fully remote to hybrid
There’s no question we all enjoy the flexibility of working remotely. However, there’s no arguing that it’s simply not the same as interacting with colleagues in person. While working remotely has become widely accepted, a hybrid model will become the norm this year. In most organizations, it will likely never go back to going into the office five days a week. Coordinating calendars and having a few days a week when everyone will be in the office together will become the norm.
Travel will resume
I was thrilled to see that the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport saw 50% more passengers in 2021, compared with 2020. That’s a promising sign and, of course, great for New Hampshire. As fears calm and a return to normality begins, business travel will continue to increase. Meeting in person and avoiding Zoom calls will happen this year. I believe international travel will also continue to grow, especially as countries retract restrictions and quarantine mandates. We’re all itching for a change of scenery and in person interactions.
Social events will return to normal
The fear people have about getting together in a crowd will subside and return to a normal state this year. Most of the people I speak to about this are already there. Restaurants will start to see their take out business decrease and their dining rooms return to the way they were, pre-pandemic. We need to socialize. We need to get out. And the paranoia will continue to decline. I look forward to the day when we can get together with as many people as we want, without worrying.
It’s been a long road. I’m obviously not a medical expert, but I have this strong feeling we are turning a corner. I hope my predictions become reality.