LAST WEEK, I attended one of my daughter’s track meets. It was a beautiful spring afternoon, and there was a large crowd of parents and spectators in attendance. I always try to find a spot close to the finish line, so I have a good view and know how the race ends, real time. On this day, it was tough to find a good spot, and I ended up standing next to a fence close to the finish line with several other parents.
There was a small space open next to me, and a parent came and squeezed in. As we were watching the events, I noticed him reach into his pocket and pull out his cell phone. He then reached into his other pocket and pulled out his Apple AirPods. My immediate thought was that there was no way he was going to take a phone call at the finish line of a race, surrounded by other parents who were trying to watch their children, but guess what? That’s exactly what he did.
He proceeded to dial into a business conference call. I knew, because when I looked down at his phone, I saw the company name and conference call information on his phone. At this point, I was in shock. But it got worse.
He wasn’t just listening into a call, he was actively participating. He was speaking loudly enough that everyone around us could hear exactly what he was talking about. Several parents rolled their eyes and started whispering. A few dads even gave him a stern stare, as if they were asking, “Are you really going to stand here and take a phone call in front of everyone who is trying to watch the race?” He was oblivious. It was unbelievable.
It wasn’t a quick call either. It lasted about 30 minutes, and by then parents had walked away from the area, extremely irritated. I decided not to say anything to him. I took the high road, but in hindsight, I wish I would have. He was so socially unaware of his actions, someone needed to give him feedback. Unfortunately, nobody did.
This situation made me think of the challenges working parents have when it comes to balancing their work responsibilities and being there for important moments. It’s not easy. But one thing’s for certain. It is not acceptable to be on a phone call at a sporting event next to other parents and children who are trying to enjoy the experience.
I fully understand and respect that people have to work. This particular meet was in the middle of the afternoon, so for parents who work during the day, it requires shuffling around your schedule and taking time away from the office. Unfortunately, he chose to turn the track meet into his office.
While this experience may have exemplified someone’s dedication to their profession, in my humble opinion, it was an example of someone’s profession taking over their life and interfering with something much more important. Being present when it matters most.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.