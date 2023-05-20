Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

LAST WEEK, I attended one of my daughter’s track meets. It was a beautiful spring afternoon, and there was a large crowd of parents and spectators in attendance. I always try to find a spot close to the finish line, so I have a good view and know how the race ends, real time. On this day, it was tough to find a good spot, and I ended up standing next to a fence close to the finish line with several other parents.

There was a small space open next to me, and a parent came and squeezed in. As we were watching the events, I noticed him reach into his pocket and pull out his cell phone. He then reached into his other pocket and pulled out his Apple AirPods. My immediate thought was that there was no way he was going to take a phone call at the finish line of a race, surrounded by other parents who were trying to watch their children, but guess what? That’s exactly what he did.

