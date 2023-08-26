Last week, one of my close friends called me and asked if he could get my feedback on a major decision he was pondering. He was recently laid off from a large technology company and was considering a career change and was struggling with the decision.
He has worked in marketing and sales leadership roles his entire career. He has been extremely successful and accomplished a lot over the last 20 years. But there was one major problem. He was almost always miserable and truly disliked almost every job he had. Like most people, he got used to the money and all of the things that come along with being good at what you do.
When he got the news that his company was reorganizing and his role was being eliminated, he did what we would all do. He started looking for a new opportunity. But then he had a realization. He realized he was going to go through the same process to find a new job, start the job, get comfortable in the job and then would eventually be miserable. It’s the same thing that has happened every time he started a new job. But this time, he looked at things a little differently.
He started the conversation by saying, “I’m considering doing something off the rails career-wise and I want to get your take.” He went on to explain that he was considering joining an organization as an individual contributor, taking a massive pay cut and getting out of corporate America. He has operated at the executive level in many major companies and I was initially shocked that he was considering such a drastic change. But he wanted my opinion, so here is what I told him.
I said, being happy is what is most important. If you have worked hard your entire career and have the opportunity to live comfortably on your new salary and not deal with all of the nonsense you would deal with in another intense and stressful job, you should absolutely do it. When you think about it, isn’t that everyone’s dream? Nobody wants to work in a pressure cooker environment and come home stressed out and miserable everyday.
We also talked about health and how stressful jobs can take a tremendous toll on you. He told me he was talking with his wife about it and she expressed concern about coming home and finding him deceased in his office due to the stress he was experiencing every day. While that may be an extreme statement, it’s a valid concern for many. We’re certainly not getting any younger.
Decisions like the one my friend faced are major ones. We dedicate our lives to our careers so we can provide for our families, enjoy life and hopefully leave our children with more than what we had. But it’s not always about the money. Being happy should always be our number one priority. It’s a tough balance to find, but it’s absolutely possible.
While my friend hasn’t made his final decision on his next chapter, I definitely think he will follow through with the change. And I bet he will not regret it and will get to a place in his life where he will be happy, relieved and wish he had made the change sooner.
