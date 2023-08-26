Last week, one of my close friends called me and asked if he could get my feedback on a major decision he was pondering. He was recently laid off from a large technology company and was considering a career change and was struggling with the decision.

Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

He has worked in marketing and sales leadership roles his entire career. He has been extremely successful and accomplished a lot over the last 20 years. But there was one major problem. He was almost always miserable and truly disliked almost every job he had. Like most people, he got used to the money and all of the things that come along with being good at what you do.

