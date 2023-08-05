Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

AT SOME POINT in your career, there’s a good chance you went through a period of time where you felt overwhelmed and exhausted. It’s a common scenario, especially in demanding, fast-paced roles where the expectations are high. And when you reach the point where you feel this way, it is not healthy at all.

I’ve dealt with burnout numerous times throughout my career and I can tell you it’s not fun. I would put all of my time and effort into my work and the result was that other important aspects of my life got neglected. My stress level was through the roof and I was miserable. I made a vow years ago, never to let myself get to that point ever again. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done.

