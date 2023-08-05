AT SOME POINT in your career, there’s a good chance you went through a period of time where you felt overwhelmed and exhausted. It’s a common scenario, especially in demanding, fast-paced roles where the expectations are high. And when you reach the point where you feel this way, it is not healthy at all.
I’ve dealt with burnout numerous times throughout my career and I can tell you it’s not fun. I would put all of my time and effort into my work and the result was that other important aspects of my life got neglected. My stress level was through the roof and I was miserable. I made a vow years ago, never to let myself get to that point ever again. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done.
I had a realization several years ago that made me change the way I managed my time and dealt with the various demands in my life. I realized that no matter how hard I worked and how much time I put in, there was always more I could do. I realized I had to draw a line in the sand, separate work from everything else and ensure I was making time to relax, spend time with my family and pursue my hobbies and other activities that took my mind away from work.
Another aspect of burnout is the environment you’re working in. Sometimes, regardless of how you manage your workload, certain jobs can be soul crushing. If you’re in a situation like that, it makes sense to seriously consider making a change or figuring out a way to improve your work environment.
Here are a few other ways you can avoid burnout and ensure you are giving everything else outside of work the attention it deserves.
Disconnect regularly
One of the reasons burnout is so common these days is because we are always connected. Your work email is most likely on your phone, and if you’re constantly looking at it and responding to emails on the weekends or after hours, you’re not getting the downtime you need. Turn off your notifications so you can actually disconnect and take your mind off of work. It’s OK to not respond to people who email you on the weekend. That’s their choice. Don’t worry — it will all still be there waiting for you when you’re back online.
Pursue your passions
Our careers and families consume the vast majority of our time and it’s hard to find time to do things on our own. We all have hobbies and passions we haven’t pursued in a while. Force yourself to dedicate time that will allow you to do what you truly enjoy doing. It doesn’t matter what it is; just make sure you are regularly making time for yourself. Even if your schedule is demanding, it’s not difficult to find four to eight hours a month that you can dedicate to yourself.
Get the rest you need
I believe lack of sleep is a major cause of burnout and the impact is often overlooked. Good sleeping habits are critical and if you aren’t getting the sleep you need every night, there’s a good chance that is negatively impacting your performance and mental state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults between 18-60 years of age get at least seven hours of sleep per night. That’s really not hard to do. Personally, I need eight to nine hours to feel 100%. At the very least, ensure you are getting the minimum.
Managing your work habits effectively doesn’t mean you aren’t dedicated or aren’t willing to work hard. It just means you recognize the importance of being 100% when it matters. And the only way to do that is to ensure you are dedicating the time to what’s most important when you’re not working.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.