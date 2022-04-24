By Christopher Thompson
JUST LIKE THE AGE-OLD advice about not discussing politics with family members at the Thanksgiving dinner table, the same couldn’t be more true in business. It’s just not a good idea.
Most people spend more time at work than they do with their own family. It’s expected that relationships develop, including friendships. We share things about our personal lives with co-workers, including hobbies and activities we participate in outside of work. That leads to deeper conversations about various topics, and it’s almost certain politics will become part of the conversation. That’s where it gets tricky.
These days, people are extremely passionate about politics. It’s also unfortunate that having a conversation about your views on certain topics can create backlash and even resentment from others. I don’t know when this happened, but the ability to openly express and discuss your views has become taboo.
If someone doesn’t agree with you, it can turn into a heated conversation and potentially destroy a relationship. I have noticed that it doesn’t matter what side you’re on, or what you believe. It’s not a good situation.
I am a big believer in debate and discussing opinions from both sides. It’s how we learn. It’s how we understand different perspectives. However, getting into these discussions with people you work with is not something you should consider.
Here are a few suggestions on how to navigate situations where politics comes up or you are in a position that has the potential to become awkward.
Know your audience
When you get to know someone over time, you can usually get a good sense of which way someone leans. They’ll give clues and talk about news and other topics that will tip you off. I work with people all around the world, and before I share an opinion or discuss a controversial news story, I make certain I know the individual won’t be upset by it.
I also like to let people take the lead and make the first move when it comes to political topics. Sometimes it takes a while, but eventually, it will come up. And that’s when you’ll know what, if anything, you are comfortable sharing. I still advise not getting into it at all, but sometimes it can’t be avoided.
Avoid the discussion
Sometimes, people are blunt and forward when they bring up political topics at work. Anytime I am in a situation where someone starts going down a controversial path, I’ll acknowledge the statement and attempt to change the subject and refocus on a business related topic. Getting back to business quickly and changing the topic gives a strong signal that you aren’t interested in getting into a discussion about politics.
Companies should remain neutral
I am a big believer that businesses should not get involved in politics at all. Getting involved and taking a stance is dangerous, and you risk alienating customers or causing people to take your beliefs into consideration when doing business with you. I remember a few years ago, Nike chose to tap Colin Kaepernick for an ad in the middle of the controversy he was involved with. The backlash was immense. For a more recent example, look no further than Disney World and the fiasco they have caused over their political views and actions.
Regardless of your political views, when it comes to business, keep your opinions to yourself.