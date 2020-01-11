Last week, I was reminded about one of the most important responsibilities every leader within an organization has. It’s something I believe most of us fail to think about on a regular basis, and in some cases the concept of the responsibility has never even crossed the minds of certain people.
Leaders have a responsibility to everyone who works for them on a professional level. But the decisions they make have a profound impact on their personal lives as well. And it’s the impact we have on personal lives that had me doing some serious self-reflection.
In late 2019, we made a decision to open an office in Montana. Several members of our senior leadership team live there full time or have a second home in Montana. The area where our office is located is a special place. It’s surrounded by beautiful mountains, pristine lakes and national parks. If you’re into the outdoors, it’s an absolute paradise.
As we began planning for the opening and staffing of the new office, a woman on my team in New Hampshire approached me and let me know that she might be interested in relocating from New Hampshire to Montana. There was a position available in Montana that would have been a major promotion for her and a very big career opportunity, long term.
Without getting into all of the logistics and details, she made the decision to relocate to Montana, along with her 12-year-old daughter. This decision also benefited the company, as having a tenured employee working in the new office would provide a valuable resource for new employees and also provide an opportunity for her to help instill aspects of the company culture we have worked so hard to create and develop. It was truly a win-win.
This past week, I was in Montana for several rounds of interviews and also to spend time with our relatively new team. One of the nights I was there, I invited my coworker who recently relocated and her daughter out to dinner. It was during this dinner that I experienced a powerful reminder about how the decisions we make as leaders impact the lives of people on our team.
During our dinner, a lot of the conversation focused around her daughter and her transition from New Hampshire to Montana. I asked her a lot of questions about her new school, new friends she has made, and we also talked a lot about sports. She’s a talented athlete, and her passion for sports will be an important part of her new social network and adjusting to her new life.
As I listened to her daughter talk, I couldn’t help but think about how challenging it must be to get up and leave a place you’ve lived your entire life. They left their family, friends and everything they knew for a new career opportunity in a state and town they had never even been to. It’s brave and something I have never done or had the desire to do.
Fortunately, they are settling in and loving their new life. Naturally, there are things they miss, but overall they are adjusting well. I know the decision she made will be great for her career and open even more opportunities in the future. But most importantly, it was a decision she made to provide a better life and more opportunities for her daughter. I know that was something they both recognize.
While having dinner with this mom and daughter doesn’t sound like a big deal, it had a profound impact on me. It was an inspiring real-life reminder about the impact business decisions have on the personal lives of people and their families. And seeing firsthand how much people are willing to sacrifice because of their belief and passion for a company’s mission and their desire to progress in their career was something I hadn’t thought about in a long time.
I’m thankful for the reminder and appreciate the valuable lesson they both taught me.
