LAST WEEK, I accompanied a close family member to a doctor’s appointment that was a follow-up to another doctor’s concern about a potentially serious, undiagnosed medical issue. I attended to be a second set of eyes and ears and to support my family member during a challenging time.
During the visit, we received some news from the doctor that was extremely concerning. I’ll spare the details, but the news we received will create a very difficult situation. It will be a long road, filled with challenges and adversity.
I took the morning off from work to attend the appointment and of course when I got back to work, I was met with a long list of fire drills and other urgent issues that needed to be addressed. I was behind and feeling a bit overwhelmed. And then I paused and thought about the doctor’s appointment I just came from and the reality of the situation my family member would soon be dealing with.
At that moment, I began to question what really matters. Should I be stressed out about the pile of emails I need to get through? Should I be worried that I’m behind and people are waiting on me to get key activities accomplished? All of the concerns I had in my head instantly appeared to be minuscule compared to the news I just received.
Success is something we all work extremely hard for. Our careers are important and allow us to provide for our families and live a lifestyle that we are accustomed to. But every once in a while, something happens in your life that makes you realize what is most important.
Being healthy is something I’ve always taken for granted. Aside from some simple and common issues, I’ve been fortunate to never have had anything seriously wrong with me. Life is hard enough when nothing is wrong, I can’t imagine dealing with a serious medical issue and having to focus and work as hard as I do every day. Unfortunately, many people face this challenge.
I’ve come to the realization that as we all age, things fall apart. My mom jokes around and says that you eventually reach a point where all of the conversations with your friends are about the medical issues you are dealing with. Sad but true.
I have a coworker who used to be a firefighter, and he shared a story with me about a customer who was irate about a scheduling mistake that was made. The customer was furious and screaming at my co-worker. My co-worker responded to the customer with the following.
“An engineer not showing up at your office is not a problem. A problem is when I got dispatched to a car crash on the highway and had to figure out how to extricate someone from a vehicle and attempt to revive them.”
It’s a story I reference a lot, and it always makes people pause and think about what really matters.
I hope sharing this with you makes you reflect on the things in your life that matter the most.
