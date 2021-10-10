By Christopher Thompson
I OFTEN find myself reflecting on the different people I have worked for over the course of my career. I’ve reported to some extremely talented people that I credit with helping me succeed in business. And like most, I’ve also had the unfortunate experience of working for a few people who should never be in a leadership position. Fortunately, I’ve had more good experiences than bad.
The people I think about the most are those who taught me critical lessons at pivotal points. Reflecting back, oftentimes those lessons weren’t easy to take and usually came with difficult conversations. At the time, they can be frustrating, and I remember being upset and emotional after getting some pointed feedback on what I needed to change.
Those difficult conversations aren’t fun, but they are necessary. It’s very common for leaders to hold things back and not address issues and provide feedback immediately. Instead, it festers, builds up and usually results in a discussion that resembles a volcano erupting. All of the issues get dumped on you at once. I’m not a fan of that, but it happens.
When it comes to those who should never be managing people, there are still good lessons buried in the incompetence. The majority of those lessons show us what not to do instead of how to be the most effective. Oftentimes, it’s as simple as doing the opposite of what someone like that does.
There are many skills needed to be an effective leader, but there are a few that I think are table stakes. And from what I’ve experienced, these are all skills that people struggle with and have to constantly work on. When you work with someone who has these mastered, it stands out.
Candor
Whether it’s your personal or professional life, holding in how you feel is never a good thing. It’s important that people who work for you know where they stand at all times. If someone doesn’t know what they’re doing wrong, they’ll never improve. A leader’s main responsibility is developing people and without candor, it will be very challenging to help anyone grow.
Listening
I am always amazed at how many people struggle with listening. It’s definitely an acquired skill and one that most people have to consciously think about. It doesn’t seem like it would be challenging, but active listening takes effort and lots of practice. Listening is a skill that is important for developing employee relationships as well as really understanding what is going on in your business.
Empathy
The most effective managers I worked for truly cared about the people that worked for them. It wasn’t an act. They wanted to see people succeed, and they were passionate about helping them make that happen. They care about people professionally and personally, and that is not an easy thing to come across.