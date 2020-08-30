Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in a lot of ways. In some cities, restaurants that once thrived have been crippled due to government-mandated shutdowns and social-distancing requirements that make profitability impossible. Even as restaurants in New Hampshire begin to reopen, most are still not posting numbers like they used to.
Following the lead of their corporate parent, four New Hampshire alpine ski resorts -- Wildcat, Attitash, Mount Sunapee, and Crotched Mountain -- have announced that “Reservations will be required to access our mountains” during the 2020/21 season.
Attorney Jennifer Parent of McLane Middleton was appointed chairwoman of the Palace Theatres' board of trustees. Parent has been a board member since 2012 and has served as vice chair for the past two years. Parent succeeds Mark LaPrade, who has served as chairman since 2018.