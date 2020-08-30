By Christopher Thompson

Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in a lot of ways. In some cities, restaurants that once thrived have been crippled due to government-mandated shutdowns and social-distancing requirements that make profitability impossible. Even as restaurants in New Hampshire begin to reopen, most are still not posting numbers like they used to.

Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.

Sunday, August 30, 2020