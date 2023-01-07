By Christopher Thompson
AS I reflect on 2022 and look forward to 2023, it makes me recognize what a unique year we had. I’m a news junkie and love to keep up with all of the trends that impact my personal and professional life.
As the pandemic has eased, life has gotten back to a somewhat normal state. It’s my hope that we never experience anything like COVID again. The most challenging aspect of the pandemic was that it was new to everyone, and there wasn’t a whole lot of information available on how to adjust to the situation. Most businesses were significantly impacted by the pandemic and forced to make adjustments in ways they never have before.
It’s important to take a step back, assess what is happening around you and plan for what is likely to come. As we welcome 2023, here are a few of my predictions for business in New Hampshire this year that I am confident will come to fruition.
The housing market will make an adjustment
We all know how challenging it was for home buyers in 2022. Inventory was low, prices were at all-time highs and just when you thought you had a good offer on the table, someone swooped in with a cash offer and stole it from you. As we head into 2023, we know mortgage interest rates are at a 20-year high, which makes the monthly payment for an average New Hampshire home close to unaffordable for many families. I predict home prices will decrease significantly in New Hampshire in 2023. Let’s just hope interest rates do the same.
Career opportunities will be plentiful
The New Hampshire unemployment rate of 2.6% is significantly lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%. I believe this trend will continue, due in large part to the strong labor pool in the Granite State, as well as many companies recognizing that New Hampshire is a business-friendly state and an amazing place for people to live. Companies will continue to invest and expand their operations here. This means more career opportunities for our workforce and a very promising future for those starting their careers.
Remote work is here to stay
Although many companies still have offices, employees who have worked remotely want to continue to do so. Being forced into the office is something that will cause people to quit, and I believe in 2023 companies will continue to offer flexible work arrangements. Working remotely is now table stakes for many jobs, and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon.
Mandates will never fly again
Unless there is some new super virus worse than COVID, people in New Hampshire are done with mandates and restrictions associated with the pandemic. People are fed up and the days of mask mandates and shutdowns are over and likely to never happen again in New Hampshire. I hope I’m right on this one.
People who leave NH will return
It’s nice to visit other states and experience new things. Sure, people move out of New Hampshire, but those who do will eventually recognize how special New Hampshire is and come back. New Hampshire has to be prepared for its continued population growth, and I believe this trend will continue into 2023 and beyond.