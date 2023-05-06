AS WE have all witnessed, there has been a major change in how certain social issues are perceived in today’s society. Many of these issues are sensitive, and people have extremely strong opinions about them. There’s even a new term, called “woke.” Although it’s classified as slang, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines it as “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social injustice).”
You hear “woke” referenced a lot these days, but for many, it has become a way of life. People have latched onto this movement in a way that has caused a division amongst those who question why there is so much focus and attention on these once rarely talked about issues.
Take Bud Light as an example. You have probably heard how Anheuser-Busch sent a personalized can of beer to a transgender social media influencer named Dylan Mulvaney. The backlash was fierce, and as a result, shares of Anheuser-Busch plummeted and lost billions of dollars in value. This situation isn’t getting any better for Bud Light. They have even resorted to giving free Bud Light to its distributors to quell the dismay. It will be interesting to see how it shakes out.
From a business perspective, you have to consider what Bud Light was trying to accomplish. In my opinion, they were simply trying to market to a segment of the population that was likely underserved by the brand. Unfortunately, in doing so, they upset a lot of their loyal customers. I suspect the campaign was a major failure and will end up as a case study in business schools sometime soon.
We each have our own opinions on issues. We all have a right to believe what we want. And as consumers we also have a right to do business with companies we choose to. When businesses engage in dialogue or support controversial issues, there is no doubt going to be backlash.
While they may gain support from a certain demographic and attract new customers, businesses need to consider the impact their actions will have on the majority of their customers. It’s not rocket science, but for some reason, it seems as though many companies don’t think this through. Or perhaps they just don’t care and succumb to social pressure.
Companies should steer clear of getting involved in issues that are controversial and likely to divide their customer base. It’s not in a business’ best interest to do that, and it ultimately influences decisions their prospects and customers will make.
And quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about all of this nonsense.
The Bud Light situation is just one recent example. Unfortunately, you are going to see more and more companies attempting to conform to the new social expectations some have. And this attempt at conformity will simply be a box checked and not produce any positive business results.
Speaking of results, let’s see how Bud Light’s marketing decision pans out. As of today, it’s not looking good for their business. However, one thing it did accomplish was getting people to talk about the brand. They say there is no such thing as bad press. I suppose we’ll have to sit back and see how it goes.
