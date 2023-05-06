Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

AS WE have all witnessed, there has been a major change in how certain social issues are perceived in today’s society. Many of these issues are sensitive, and people have extremely strong opinions about them. There’s even a new term, called “woke.” Although it’s classified as slang, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines it as “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social injustice).”

You hear “woke” referenced a lot these days, but for many, it has become a way of life. People have latched onto this movement in a way that has caused a division amongst those who question why there is so much focus and attention on these once rarely talked about issues.

Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.