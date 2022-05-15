By Christopher Thompson
IT’S DEFINITELY an interesting time in the world these days. We’re experiencing inflation rates that we haven’t experienced in 40 years. Gas prices are through the roof. Food we eat at home has increased over 10% in the last year.
And how about the latest news about the shortage of baby formula? Can you imagine the stress new parents are facing, wondering how they will feed their baby? It’s hard to fathom.
There are many other situations happening in business that we haven’t seen since I’ve been around. Used car and truck prices have increased over 22% in the last year. I purchased a new truck in October 2021 and have about 8,000 miles on it now. I could literally sell it today for more than I paid for it eight months ago. What happened to a car depreciating the second you drove it off the lot?
The latest Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor detailed the same concerning trends we have witnessed over the last year, and from what I can see, there’s no signs of it getting better anytime soon. According to Zillow, home values in New Hampshire have increased over 21% in the last year. The average home in New Hampshire will cost you an astounding $424,492 to purchase. For many young families starting out, it’s simply out of reach.
In addition to the historic inflation, we’re also starting to see the impact on the stock market. The S&P 500 has declined over 13% in 2022. 401(k)s are taking a hit and if you’re close to retirement, there’s a good reason to be concerned.
My intent is not to be negative. I’m sharing facts about the state of the economy, and I feel it’s important to be realistic about the situation our country and the world is in. Unfortunately, we will continue to be bombarded with concerning news, and we have to recognize that consuming negativity on a regular basis will absolutely impact our mental attitude and outlook.
It’s easy to get sucked into the doom and gloom. There isn’t a whole lot of positivity occurring in news stories these days, so it’s important to recognize that and adjust your consumption accordingly.
This isn’t the first time we’ve dealt with economic challenges, fear, uncertainty and doubt. We’ve experienced stock market crashes, pandemics and other global challenges over the years and guess what? We’re still here, and in the grand scheme of things, it’s really not that bad for the majority of people. In New Hampshire, we have it good. We’re fortunate to live in an amazing state that has opportunities for everyone, great government, a strong economy and a hot job market.
Don’t let the media influence your outlook and mental attitude. The way we perceive the state of the union is heavily influenced by the news we see and hear.
Focus on what you can control and focus on what is going well versus what is being forced into our minds.