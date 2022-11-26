THE HOLIDAY SEASON means different things to people. For me, it’s a time of the year I look forward to very much. My schedule and priorities shift from going full throttle to spending time with family and friends, relaxing and reflecting on the prior year. It’s also one of my favorite times of the year, because it’s the start of ski season, which is one of my main passions.
The holiday season can also be an extremely busy time for people, depending on the type of business they are in. For many publicly traded companies, the holiday season marks the end of their fiscal year.
This period of time is crucial for most companies and a time where everyone is working extra hours and doing everything they can to close out the year strong. That is a major conflict when it comes to taking time off and enjoying the holidays with your family.
It’s even more challenging when you’re in a business where the holiday season is when most of your sales happen. If you work in any kind of retail business, the few months leading up to Christmas is when your sales spike and the chance of you getting time to relax and unwind is slim.
Another aspect of the holiday season I appreciate is that it reminds us what is most important in life. The stress we experience at work seems to have less of an impact on us during this time of the year. For most people, they get to see relatives and friends they don’t see on a regular basis, and that alone can help us decompress. I always remind myself that work will always be there.
The time I get to spend with people I care about is limited, and that’s easy to forget when we’re so intensely focused on our job throughout the year.
If you manage people, here are a few suggestions on things you can do to help people on your team enjoy the holiday season.
Put tough conversations on hold
In business, there are always situations that require you to have difficult conversations with people. Tough coaching conversations happen often, but there is a time and a place. Don’t create havoc and stress for someone the day before they are leaving for a holiday break. Put those conversations on hold and let people enjoy the holiday season without the intensity and level of stress they experience throughout the year.
No major changes
I’ll never forget the time a company I worked for laid off several people in the middle of December. It was appalling and ruined the holidays for everyone involved. We all know there are times when cuts are needed, but let’s be realistic. It’s never that bad that you can’t wait a few weeks and let people enjoy the holidays without worrying about how they will support their family.
Take care of people
There are people within every organization who work hard, but are on the lower end of the compensation range. These are often roles where people are living paycheck to paycheck and don’t have the financial security those further up in the organization have.
If the financial situation the company is in allows it, do what you can to give people some type of holiday bonus. It goes a long way and can often have a major impact to how people are able to enjoy this special time of the year.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.