We’re at a point where most people are beyond stir crazy and looking forward to some normality in their personal and professional lives.
Most people I know have been working from home for the last several months, and companies have drastically altered their office strategy to accommodate the majority of their employees working virtually.
A lot of companies are slowly allowing employees to come back to the office. As restrictions in New Hampshire are lifted, businesses are doing the same with their employees.
While many of us have adjusted to working from home, the reality is that we’ll need to return to somewhat of a normal work setting at some point.
One of the challenges with bringing people back into the office is the office itself. The way most offices were laid out prior to the COVID-19 pandemic is simply not sufficient anymore. The days of having desks close to each other in an open concept office space are gone. Conference rooms and meetings as we knew them, will not be the same for quite some time.
Common areas are another major concern in an office setting. Shared surfaces such as coffee machines, break rooms and bathrooms are a serious consideration and require changes in order to keep employees safe.
As you start to consider what returning to work will look like for your company, consider the following.
Capacity
Just like the fire department designates capacity limits for buildings, companies will need to consider new capacities in their offices to accommodate social distancing and safety guidelines issues by the experts. We have a large conference room that holds 20 people. That has been changed to a maximum of four people at one time. The same capacity considerations should be made for common areas, bathrooms and break rooms. The days of cube farms and packing people into a small space are over.
Make sanitizing and protective equipment available
Prior to COVID-19, most organizations didn’t think much about what hygiene and personal protective equipment they provided employees. If your organization is bringing people back into the office, consideration should be given to providing hand-sanitizing stations throughout the office. Other solutions, such as door openers, where you use your arm instead of your hand are a great way to minimize touching common surfaces. And although they aren’t cheap, automated sinks, paper towel and soap dispensers are a must have.
Daily health checks
I’ve heard of a lot of companies doing temperature checks every time an employee comes to the office. While this isn’t mandatory, it’s certainly a way to identify someone with symptoms. Personally, I think it’s a little overkill, and people should be trusted to stay home if they feel anything that resembles a symptom. A simple questionnaire could help identify at-risk employees and provide a constant reminder of best practices to help ensure the safety of everyone in the office.
Allowing people to come back into the office is certainly a risk. It assumes that people will behave responsibility outside of the office and abide by the CDC and state guidelines. While this is new to all of us, there definitely seems to be an appetite to return to some level of normality.