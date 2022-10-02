By Christopher Thompson
HURRICANE IAN REMINDS us to plan for the worst.
Last week, Hurricane Ian devastated Florida and left a path of destruction. As I write this column, Hurricane Ian is still making its way up the East Coast and causing even more chaos. The videos and images coming from Florida are difficult to comprehend.
I have a lot of coworkers, friends and family members who live in Florida and fortunately, they are all OK. Many of the people I know on the state’s west coast evacuated and are now dealing with no electricity, internet or cell service. It’s not a good scene at all.
When we knew the path of Hurricane Ian was aiming at an area of Florida where many of my team members live, we did our best to plan ahead and ensure business continuity. We knew many people would be unavailable, but business has to continue. We assigned projects and tasks to people who live outside of Florida and tried to let those in Florida worry about their safety instead of work.
We did have a few situations where people had information that we needed, but we were unable to get to it. We got by, but it was a stark reminder that we needed to do a better job planning for these types of situations and ensuring there is no one point of failure across the entire organization. That’s easier said than done, but there are a few simple things we can all do to plan ahead and ensure if a catastrophe occurs or someone critical to the team is unavailable, that business can still be conducted without interruption.
Technology
With many companies leveraging cloud technologies, it makes it a little easier, however, many companies operate data centers or have facilities that run technology that is critical to business operations. We’ll leave this one for the tech gurus, but it’s important to consider what would happen if a facility was no longer able to operate. Having secondary facilities that are in locations far enough away from each other can help mitigate the risk associated with an issue at one location paralyzing the business.
Within every organization, there are certain people who are subject matter experts and hold important pieces of information. These are the people who hoard information and leverage that specific knowledge to their advantage. Organizations have to ensure that there is no one point of failure and if one person decides to quit tomorrow, others could pick up where he or she left off. Having central repositories of important information can help ensure people have access to what is needed. It’s also important to consider cross training people, so the transition can be implemented quickly.
Providing assistance to those in need
We’re fortunate to live in New Hampshire and not have to worry too much about natural disasters. However, every organization should have a plan to assist employees if something catastrophic occurs. Creating policies and plans to help provide assistance to those in need is something every organization should consider. If someone on your team is facing a life altering situation, they will likely need help. And while it’s not an obligation for a company to help, it’s certainly the right thing to do.
If you’d like to help the victims of Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross is always a great choice. Donate Now.