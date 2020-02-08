Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last several months, you’ve probably heard about the coronavirus that originated in China. As I’m writing this column, the coronavirus has sickened over 31,000 people and killed more than 600. Like the SARS virus outbreak in 2002, the coronavirus is starting to make a lot of people very concerned.
I’m not a big fan of spreading doom and gloom and causing unnecessary stress for people, but the coronavirus has already had a tremendous impact on a lot of people and businesses. Factories in China have been completely shut down due to the fear of the virus spreading. In an effort to stop the transmission of the virus, many countries, including the U.S., have implemented some form of a travel restriction to China.
The impact of these measures is only starting to be felt and there’s a high probability it’s going to get worse. Putting all of these facts aside, the coronavirus outbreak is an opportunity for business to assess their supply chain strategy and seriously consider the reality of major delays in products being manufactured in China.
Although you may assume that many products we use every day are made in China or have components made in China, it’s actually only about 3% of goods we purchase in the U.S. While that is still a significant number, it’s a lot lower than people think.
One of my close friends works for a company whose main product that they sell is manufactured in China. The factory where the product is made has been completely shut down because of the coronavirus. They haven’t been given a timeline on when it will reopen, but one thing is certain. The closing of their main factory has had a profound impact on their business.
When I was talking to my friend about it, I asked if they had another company that could make the product. Unfortunately, they have relied solely on this one company and don’t have a backup vendor. This situation has the potential to be catastrophic and cause some serious long-term challenges for the company.
The other scary thing is that there are a lot of American companies in a similar situation. The impact the coronavirus is having on businesses is serious, and fortunately, there has been an aggressive plan to stop it from spreading. Let’s hope the strategies are effective.
This is the type of situation you usually only see in movies. I just read a story about an American couple on their honeymoon who are stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan with 2,000 other passengers. Of those 2,000 passengers, 61 have tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s not a good situation at all.
Let’s hope this situation gets under control sooner rather than later. While only a handful of people in the United States have been diagnosed with the virus, it has the potential to impact us in other ways as well. It’s a great opportunity for leaders of businesses to assess their reliance on China and other countries. Along with evaluating risks associated with one point of failure in your business model, it’s also a great opportunity to look around for others.