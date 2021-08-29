By Christopher Thompson
Every company goes through ups and downs. When it’s good, it’s usually really good. And when there is a dip in sales and the company is struggling, it’s usually not fun at all. But there is one thing that can help organizations weather the peaks and valleys. Being frugal and paying attention to expenses.
I’ve seen it all too often. There is a downturn and executives are forced to make tough decisions. They put all of their employees in a spreadsheet and sort the names from high to low by salary. They then go through the list and decide who stays and who goes. Having had to do this numerous times throughout my career, I can tell you it is not fun. It’s the one part of my job that I dislike the most.
When tough decisions need to be made, there is nothing worse than having to make those decisions knowing that things could be different if people had been more conservative with spending and kept things in perspective when things were going well.
When I was growing up, my mother used to always tell me to live below your means. I remember the conversations vividly. She’d say, “If you are making $50,000 a year, live like you are making $30,000. If you are making $100,000 a year, live like you are making $70,000.” It’s some of the best financial advice I’ve ever received, and I try to keep it top of mind in my personal and professional life. Unfortunately, most companies don’t operate that way.
Here are a few examples of wasteful spending I’ve seen that companies will likely regret when times get tough.
Travel
These days, travel budgets are nothing like they were prior to the pandemic, but a lot of people I know are starting to travel again. Consider the costs of travel and reducing the frequency. Do you really need to travel for three days to attend a meeting or can you do it virtually? It’s also important to be smart about your travel expenses. Forget first class and fly like a normal person. And keep the business dinners and entertainment reasonable. You’re not a celebrity.
Decentralized purchasing
When department heads make purchasing decisions on their own, there will always be misses and ways money could have been saved. One of the most common mistakes I’ve seen is when people go rogue buying software on their own. One time, I went out and purchased an electronic document signing software, only to find out the company already owned a similar product. Those are basic mistakes that happen all the time and are easily preventable.
Offices
One thing we have all learned over the last year is that, for the most part, we can work anywhere. Office space is one of the largest expenses a company has. In addition to the cost of the office, there are other expenses, such as furniture, technology and maintenance. Consider other alternatives other than a large fancy office. Workspace sharing has become a big trend and a lot of companies are ditching office space and going fully remote. Considering the costs, it’s worth a consideration.
There are always ways companies can save money and be in a better position if things take a turn for the worse. Plan now so you aren’t scrambling and forced to make tough decisions that impact the lives and careers of good people.