Anytime there is a story that causes fear, uncertainty and doubt, the media capitalizes on it. From terrorism, to the economy struggling, the second most news organizations recognize an opportunity, they jump on it and transform a minor concern into mass panic. And the COVID-19 virus is certainly no exception.
This past Monday, I was on a website that focuses primarily on New Hampshire-based news. The site has a headline section and below it is a section that displays six stories. The topics are typically local and are usually always different stories. This week, the headline and all six stories were related to COVID-19.
The headline was related to the stock market tumbling. The six stories below it ranged from the number of people in New Hampshire who have caught the virus to the Newmarket superintendent closing schools as a precaution. The fact that every story focused on COVID-19 is appalling and in my opinion, unethical reporting.
While the COVID-19 virus is a serious situation, it’s not all doom and gloom. Sure, at-risk patients are dying. And yes, the virus is spreading at a rapid pace. As I am writing this, there are currently 127,749 cases worldwide. In the United States, there are 1,323 cases and 38 deaths. Experts believe the virus will continue to spread, but is panic really necessary?
Many organizations are taking extreme precautions. Several universities announced they will only be conducting virtual classes. Many major companies made employees work remotely. Professional sports organizations have suspended or postponed their seasons.
While this is certainly an unprecedented situation, I of course have a few suggestions. I know you’re probably not surprised.
Don’t fall for the fear mongering. If you watch the news and take it literally, you’ll probably think the world is ending. It’s important to remind everyone that COVID-19 is basically the flu. According to the CDC, as many as 61,000 people died from the flu during the 2017-2018 flu season and nearly 15% of the United States population was infected. It’s interesting how the media didn’t capitalize on that story.
Have a plan: What would happen if working from home was mandated for a period of time in New Hampshire? Is your company prepared? Do all essential employees have the technology they need to work from home?
While it sounds basic, there are still a lot of companies who haven’t thought through how they would handle that situation and they simply aren’t prepared. Get with your teams now and come up with a plan, just in case.
Reinforce basic hygiene: One of my coworkers was eating lunch the other day and I noticed him licking food off of his fingers. Not only is that one of the most disgusting habits ever, it’s a great way to spread COVID-19 or other illnesses to others. In an office setting, keep in mind that there are a lot of shared surfaces. Be respectful of others and use some common sense. Follow the CDC’s advice on hand washing and keeping your hands away from your face. These aren’t complicated things. And if people are sick, send them home immediately.