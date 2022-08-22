THE LAST few weeks in New Hampshire have been brutally hot. With temperatures in the 90s and relentless humidity, it caused me to constantly think about one of my passions. Skiing in New Hampshire. I think the heat is making me delusional.
Like many of us who grew up in Manchester, I learned to ski at McIntyre. We’d get dropped off after school and ski all afternoon and night. It was a great place to learn, and you can’t beat the location. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to ski many of New Hampshire’s most well known mountains and am constantly reminded how lucky we are to have so many great skiing options in our backyard.
I’ve always had a love for Bretton Woods, and my daughter and I still do our dad and daughter getaway there every year. There’s just something about the White Mountains that relaxes you and puts you in a different state of mind. Like a lot of other people I know, it’s my happy place.
Over the last few years, I’ve spent a lot more time in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire. Aside from a few people I know who live in the area, I wasn’t very familiar with it. I had heard about Mount Monadnock, but that was about it. And then I discovered Crotched Mountain.
A short 45-minute drive from Manchester, the Crotched Mountain ski area is in Bennington. Portions of the mountain are in Francestown and Greenfield. At just above 2,000 feet, the mountain isn’t as high of some of New Hampshire’s other well known ski areas, but don’t let the height deceive you.
I bought a season pass to Crotched for the first time last year and fell in love with the mountain. I skied over 30 times last season, and every single time was at Crotched. There are a total of 25 trails, and there is a good mix of terrain. Twenty-eight percent of the trails are considered novice, 40% are intermediate and 32% are expert. There are also several glades and three terrain parks. I’m a little too old for the terrain parks, but I always enjoy stopping to watch.
Crotched Mountain was purchased by Vail Resorts in October 2019. Vail is one of the largest ski resort companies in the world and owns 40 mountain resorts. Depending on the type of season pass you buy, you’ll have access to many other Vail resorts. The Northeast Value Pass I purchased for Crotched also gave me full access to Sunapee, Wildcat and Attitash. It’s a great deal, and if you ski regularly, it’s well worth it.
The area around Crotched Mountain is beautiful all year long. Just across the street is the Crotched Mountain Golf Club. It’s an 18-hole course with beautiful views of the mountains and rolling hills. And the best part is hitting the Toll Booth Tavern after you’re done playing. The Toll Booth Tavern is one of my favorite spots. The food is great, the staff is amazing, and you’ll immediately notice the small town New Hampshire vibe when you’re there.
People often remind me that if I write about my favorite hidden gems in New Hampshire, they will no longer be hidden and will become overrun. While I don’t want Crotched Mountain to get invaded by out of town tourists, I think it’s important to share the long list of special places in New Hampshire.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.