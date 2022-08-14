IF YOU’RE in sales or working in a business of any type, there’s a good chance you’ve had to deal with challenging personalities. In some cases, customers can get upset, lose their cool and get emotional. But how about dealing with a co-worker or boss who loses their temper and acts unprofessional? It’s an interesting challenge and one that takes skill, patience and experience to handle.
I always tell the story of an old boss of mine who would constantly raise his voice, wear his emotions on his sleeve and blatantly show his frustration through his body language. He would even say unprofessional things and lay into me in front of my team. The discussions were awkward, unprofessional and I’m glad I haven’t had to deal with someone like that in a while.
The unfortunate reality is that people like this exist in every business. People wonder why they behave the way they do. They have no regard for the perception people have of them or the fact that their style and approach is extremely ineffective. They go on like a bully in an elementary school and cause chaos and disruption wherever they go. And miraculously, they somehow continue to be employed in leadership roles.
Leaders who act this way are obviously a problem. Those who work with them, live in fear of their jobs and almost always have low morale. In addition to the impact this type of behavior has on morale, in many cases, people like this cause unnecessary conflict and unrest within their organization. It’s just not healthy.
Here are a few suggestions if you have a boss who behaves this way or have to interact with co-workers who have a similar style.
Call them out
My story about my angry and unprofessional boss is one of my favorites. After several instances of public lashings, I scheduled a heart-to-heart with him and met privately when he was calm. I explained that his approach is completely wrong and he is turning small issues into much larger problems. I explained that you should never bash someone in front of people who work for them. Not only is it unprofessional, it causes a perception that is extremely challenging to get over. Sometimes difficult conversations are necessary. But those discussions should be in private and not conducted in front of others.
Pause and don’t react
Whenever I have an interaction with someone who is emotional and upset, I don’t respond. I’ve found that engaging and going back and forth with someone who is acting unprofessional is unproductive and a waste of time. It’s also likely that it will make the situation worse. Instead, take a pause, listen and don’t react the same way the upset person is. It’s not easy to hold back, but taking the high road is always a better option.
Don’t tolerate it
Everyone deserves to work in a professional environment and not be subjected to irrational behavior. It amazes me how certain people are allowed to continue behaving the way they do, with no repercussions. We all have our own personal limits, but I know one thing for certain. I would never work for or with someone who was a hothead and constantly berated people. If you have addressed it directly with the person and nothing is changing, it may make sense to escalate it and have the concerns addressed by your HR team. That’s an extreme step, but depending on the severity of the behavior, it may be the best move.
It’s unfortunate that this topic even needs to be discussed. While the vast majority of people I have worked with and for are true professionals and talented leaders, there are always a few people within every organization that you have to deal with differently.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.