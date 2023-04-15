WE’VE ALL seen numerous examples of companies that end up in the headlines for reasons that cause a lot of negative publicity. Some of the most recent ones include the numerous Norfolk Southern train derailments and the fraud happening within FTX. There are also ones we will never forget, like Wells Fargo employees creating fake accounts to inflate their numbers.
These stories remind us how critical it is for companies to control messaging related to bad news when it happens. Unfortunately, even the best and most successful companies will have instances where they get caught up in a scandal, and the news spreads fast.
The bad press that companies deal with can be extremely damaging to their brand and reputation. However, even though the initial news can cause a lot of chatter, it usually subsides, and other stories eventually capture the headlines and the minds of consumers. It’s amazing how quickly we forget.
It’s also interesting to consider that regardless of how polarizing a story can be, it is almost never enough to stop people from doing business with a company. Sure, you may lose some loyal customers, but the vast majority of people will either forget or look past a damaging story.
Regardless of the challenges a company is facing, there are a few best practices that will ensure the negative press about your organization has a minimal impact and eventually becomes yesterday’s news.
Acknowledge the problem
If there is something bad that occurred within your organization and word gets out, don’t try to cover it up or ignore it. The way you respond and what you say should be carefully thought out, but you can’t pretend like the situation doesn’t exist. At the very least, you have to be able to communicate that you’re aware of the problem and working toward a plan to mitigate the risk and ensure whatever happened, doesn’t happen again. Sometimes you can’t get into the specifics, but at the very least, you can acknowledge what is going on.
If it’s inaccurate, fight back
Not all accusations and negative stories are accurate. Sometimes they can even be flat-out lies. People have misconceptions, and if someone has the ability to reach a large audience, they can quickly spread the story. This is often true when you see companies being sued. Lawsuits get brought forward all the time, and the simple act of a lawsuit being filed can create a firestorm.
Hire professionals
Public relations and reputation management are specialties that most average business people aren’t experts in. Hire people with direct experience or an outside firm to handle these communications and actions. There are best practices and proven ways to handle challenging situations, especially if the news is really negative.
Don’t forget your employees
If there is negative chatter about your company, it’s important for leaders to communicate to their employees and not ignore the fact that they will have questions and be concerned. Attack the issue head-on, and share as much as you can with people. When there is turmoil, people get nervous. I’ve seen people panic and quit good companies, simply because they believed a story that turned out to be nothing but a giant misconception.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.