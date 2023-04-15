Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

WE’VE ALL seen numerous examples of companies that end up in the headlines for reasons that cause a lot of negative publicity. Some of the most recent ones include the numerous Norfolk Southern train derailments and the fraud happening within FTX. There are also ones we will never forget, like Wells Fargo employees creating fake accounts to inflate their numbers.

These stories remind us how critical it is for companies to control messaging related to bad news when it happens. Unfortunately, even the best and most successful companies will have instances where they get caught up in a scandal, and the news spreads fast.

Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.