By Christopher Thompson
IF YOU WERE traveling by air this past week, there’s a good chance your experience wasn’t the greatest. According to FlightAware, during the weekend of April 2-3, over 10,000 flights were either canceled or delayed.
The problems continued into the week with thousands more being canceled on Monday. Most of the issues were blamed on severe weather and technology issues, and travelers were often left stranded with no way to get to their destination.
I happened to be traveling Monday and Wednesday last week. I experienced the frustration that thousands of others did, although I think I got off pretty easy. My flight from Boston to Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday was delayed by four hours. My return flight to Boston on Wednesday was delayed by two hours. Fortunately, I didn’t get stranded like so many travelers did.
If you’ve ever had a flight get canceled, you know it’s one of the most frustrating things to experience. If you’re not at your home airport and can just go home, you have to fend for yourself and figure out what to do. Unless the delay or cancellation is caused by a mechanical issue or something else the airline can directly control, don’t expect any help with accommodations or compensation. The delays and cancellations this week were primarily due to weather, which means the airlines will do nothing for you. It’s not a good situation to be in.
When these situations unfold, it’s chaos for the airlines. Not only do they have to figure out how to reschedule all of the stranded travelers, they are dealing with a flurry of angry customers and are forced to deal with the negative press. It’s a true public relations nightmare. Frustrated customers are unleashing on the airline agents. They are roasting the airlines on social media. And in many cases, loyal customers are lost due to their horrible experience.
I believe airlines can do a better job. Everyone recognizes that many causes of cancellations and delays can’t be controlled. But that doesn’t change the fact that their loyal customers are stranded and in many cases have no options. This past week, I witnessed families stranded at the airport overnight and children sleeping on the floor. It’s appalling and unacceptable and something needs to change.
Regardless of what causes the delay or cancellation, airlines have a responsibility to their customers, and they need to take ownership. I’m sure it’s a financial decision for the airlines. However, what costs more? Putting a family up in a hotel for a night and taking care of their meals, or losing a loyal customer and having them bash the airline every chance they get? I can’t tell you how many times I heard, “I will never fly that airline again!” at the airports this past week.
It’s time for change. And the first airline that figures this out and takes care of their customers will benefit in ways they have never experienced before. When you think about it, it’s really not that hard.
They simply need to have a plan when things go sideways. They need to put their customers first. And they need to look at the unexpected cost of taking care of their customers as an investment instead of a loss.