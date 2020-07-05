Last week, my column focused on several experiences I have had over the last few months visiting Manchester. I spoke about the homeless problem, the people walking around the streets clearly under the influence of some substance, and the encounter I had that nearly turned into a violent road rage incident.
I mentioned how disappointed I was in the state of the city and that something needed to be done.
After my column was published, I received a lot of feedback from residents of Manchester, elected city officials and people in leadership positions in the private sector. I had discussions on the phone with an elected official and a well-respected business leader. Because I did not ask for those conversations to be on the record, the details will remain private. However, both individuals gave me some very pointed feedback about my column.
During those discussions, I learned a lot more about the homeless problem in Manchester. I had done my research and was familiar with many of the tactics Manchester has deployed to help solve this problem and am aware of a lot of the farcical laws that allow this problem to continue.
I was told that I should have reached out to city officials to learn more about what Manchester is doing to solve this problem. It was explained this problem is very complex and has a lot of factors that are making it more pronounced in the city. I learned that there really aren’t any resources or support at the state and federal levels to combat homelessness. Both individuals shared a lot about the many different things being done to help address the issue and also shared some details about some new strategies and tactics being deployed.
I was pressed for my ideas and asked how I would solve the problem. For the most part, a lot of the ideas I brought up had already been tried or were in the works. I am certainly not an expert on this topic, but I do know one thing: Complex problems require complex solutions, and this is certainly a great example of that.
My objective in writing this column for the last 13 years has always been to have what I write spawn discussion, dialogue and get people to openly discuss issues and challenges in business and in the community. Sometimes those issues are controversial and problems are put in the spotlight. A lot of times people don’t agree with what I say, and that is to be expected. If what I write about brings more visibility to a problem and causes people to passionately debate, I consider it a success.
Homelessness and zombies patrolling the beautiful downtown streets of Manchester is a major problem. When people come to Manchester and the first thing they see are tents lining the riverbank, that is also a problem.
The reality is, one idea or one person will not solve these problems. A lot is being done and people are working hard, but the reality is, what is being done isn’t working. This is a community problem that requires our city and state to rally its brightest minds and make change happen.
There is so much talent in and around Manchester. Think about the resources and brilliant minds we have living here. Think about the problems that have been solved and the great accomplishments that have been made. Let’s put personal agendas and political views aside, come together and find real solutions to the complex problems we have grown to accept as the new norm.