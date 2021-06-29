By Christopher Thompson
Over the last few months, I’ve had quite a few people call me for advice on a new career opportunity they were considering. Most of them had been contacted by a recruiter who presented an opportunity that was extremely compelling. They were debating the pros and cons of leaving their existing role and taking a new job that had a lot of unknowns.
I have been forced to make that same decision many times throughout my career, and it’s always difficult. Like the people who have recently reached out to me, I always got unbiased feedback from mentors and other people I trust before making a final decision. Talking through the benefits and risks always helps, and there are almost always key considerations people bring up that you don’t think about.
Several times, I have made decisions to leave a company for what I perceived to be a better opportunity and regretted it. There have been times when I started working in my new role and wondered what the heck I was thinking. How could I leave where I was for this disaster? The answer is simple. I didn’t do my due diligence before I made the decision to leave.
Anytime you are being recruited for a new role or are far along in the interview process, it’s important to keep in mind that your potential new employer is trying to sell you. These days, the employee has the advantage, and companies are scrambling to fill critical roles with the right talent. It’s important to always remember that you, as the person being recruited, have the advantage.
They will try and tell you how great the culture is. They will tell you all about the career advancement opportunities. They will sell you on the compensation package. They’ll make everything sound so perfect. And that’s when you should start being concerned.
Here are a few suggestions on considerations you should make before making a move to a new company.
Current state
How bad is your current job? Are you happy? Challenged? Are there opportunities for career growth? What is the culture like? What is it like working for the person you report to? As our tenure increases, it’s common to take certain aspects of our job for granted. For example, if you love the person you work for, is it worth the risk to work for someone you may not click with? It’s important to consider your current situation and seriously think about what you may be losing if you leave.
Leadership
We’ve all been there. We get a new job, start interacting with people in leadership roles and wonder how in the world some of them are in the positions they are in. To say it’s happened to me often would be an understatement. If you are considering a new role, dig into the leadership team. Talk to people who work there and find out what it’s really like. Poke around on glassdoor.com to see reviews from current and past employees. Use LinkedIn to identify contacts you have that work there and reach out. Incompetent leadership is the number one cause of regretting making a change.
Financials
The financial health of a company is something everyone should vet before making a change. Early in my career, I joined a company that I learned was in a dire financial situation. We’d spend time every week talking and worrying about how much cash the company had on hand. It was extremely concerning. Financially strapped companies are not fun to work for.