By Christopher Thompson
WHEN IT comes to the job market, 2021 was a unique year. Businesses faced unprecedented challenges, and the pandemic was the root cause.
In addition to the pandemic creating mayhem, people quit their jobs at a rate we haven’t seen in nearly 20 years. In January 2022 alone, 4.3 million people quit their jobs.
Are people happier now that they quit? Was the grass really greener? According to a recent survey published by The Muse, an online career platform, 70% of millennial and Gen Z workers who changed jobs during the “Great Resignation” regret quitting. That is a staggering number.
People quit their job for a long list of reasons. Most people don’t quit their job and sit at home all day. These days, people are quitting to pursue what they believe to be a better opportunity. And based on the results of the survey The Muse conducted, most people are having second thoughts about their decision and realize they made a mistake.
Due to today’s labor shortage, companies are doing everything possible to recruit talent. And sometimes that means they may be overpromising or selling a job in a way that may not be completely accurate. It’s up to the employee to do their due diligence before they make a move. I’ve made this mistake in my career and know many others who have done the same. I learned from it, but there is no way to guarantee your new job will be better than your last.
As you consider new career opportunities, here are a few suggestions that may help ensure you don’t end up like the 70% of people who regret quitting.
Find why you’re not happy
It’s no secret that every job has challenges. Regardless of how successful the company is, there will be problems. Are you quitting because of challenges or issues that you’re just tired of? Are the issues really that bad? Before you decide to quit, it’s worth trying to address why you’re not happy. Engage with your manager or executives and let them know you’re not happy. When valued employees speak up and express concerns, people listen. Just like a personal relationship, sometimes you have to put a little work into the relationship you have with your employer.
Weigh all options
It’s easy to get enticed by more money. That is often the sole reason people quit, and I don’t blame them. Money matters, and that’s why we go to work every day. However, it is worth considering other factors, aside from money. Taking a deep dive into your cost of insurance and other benefits can help you get a full view of the financial benefits of your decision. Companies have different benefits packages, and oftentimes they are a significant value. It’s also worth considering quality of life and the flexibility the new role offers.
Ask the tough questions
I always suggest talking to multiple people within a company before you decide to make a move. Talk to people at different levels. Find out what they like about working there. Ask the tough questions about the challenges they face and the commitment from executives to address those concerns. Make sure you’re not trading one set of problems for another. And most importantly, take the time to really understand the person you’ll be reporting to.
One bad leader can make a great company less than desirable to work for.