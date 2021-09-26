By Christopher Thompson
LAST WEEK, I was doing my usual scroll through my LinkedIn feed to see what was new and I came across one of the most compelling posts I have seen in a while. One of my former coworkers who I am connected to posted, “It’s insulting to see you give out sign on bonuses to new employees, but do nothing for the loyal employees who have been here and stuck by you through all of this madness.”
I read it and smiled immediately. Very well said. This is a topic I have been talking about for a while. Even before the workforce and hiring challenges hit most organizations, retaining and rewarding loyal employees is something many leaders lose sight of. It’s easy to get complacent and take people for granted, but now is the time to take a step back and evaluate your strategy.
It’s a well-known fact that it’s less expensive and much easier to retain good people than it is to find and hire new ones. But for some reason, it’s very common for long-term, loyal employees to feel under appreciated. And most of the time, they have good reasons to feel that way. Using my former coworker’s post as an example, how do you think it feels to the loyal employees who see new people being paid bonuses, when they are not?
The other concerning trend that is happening is new employees are often being paid higher salaries than people in those same roles who have been working there. This is a complicated issue and has the potential to impact morale in a negative way.
As most companies grapple with the new norm and struggle to hire new people, here are a few suggestions on ways you can reward loyal employees and ensure your hiring woes are not compounded by a mass exodus of existing employees.
Equity
Privately held companies have the ability to dish out equity to employees. There are numerous ways to achieve this, but rewarding loyal, long-term employees with equity in the company has a propound impact on retention. People will stay, and they’ll also be more focused on the company’s productivity and performance. If you have an equity program that is limited to executives, you’re making a big mistake.
Review compensation
It’s more important than ever to review your existing compensation structure and ensure people are being paid appropriately for their contributions. Many companies have implemented minimum salaries for all positions to entice people to join their organization. It’s critical that you are competitive and do everything you can to prevent people from jumping ship over money.
Quality of life
In these times, a lot of people I know are overworked. They’re stressed, working more hours than ever and need a break. Recognizing this and doing something about it is pretty simple. Consider offering more paid time off to long-term employees.
It’s also worth looking at other ways to cut down stress, like half-day Fridays or a sabbatical of some type after someone has been employed for a long period of time.
Quality of life is a major reason why people leave companies.