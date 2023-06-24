LAST WEEK, the story of a submersible disappearing after attempting to explore the Titanic wreckage site captivated the world. It’s an extremely sad story and one that has stirred up a lot of different emotions.
The missing submarine is owned by OceanGate, a U.S.- based company that according to their website, builds submersibles for tourism, industry, research and exploration. The passengers on the submersible were Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood, a father and son from Pakistan, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, an experienced Titanic researcher and Hamish Harding, the chairman of Action Aviation. The trip appears to have been a combination of tourism and research.
When news broke of the missing submersible, people around the world started to chime in with their opinions of the situation. Many people I know commented about how dangerous something like this was and that those involved were well aware of the risks.
Other people I talked to about the story said there should be more government regulation over these types of activities and the company should be held accountable for whatever the outcome is. They cited past reports of safety concerns with the vessel, as well as a former whistleblower who raised concerns and was allegedly fired from OceanGate.
Then there are the people who opined about the wealthy people on the trip who paid $250,000 per person to lay eyes on the Titanic. Many people felt strongly that the outrageous cost in combination with the high risk should deter anyone from participating in such a risky activity.
Adventure tourism is a big business and personally, I don’t think it’s right to judge someone who has the desire and means to participate in these types of activities. You hear about it in almost every activity that comes with some danger, like skydiving, earning your private pilot license, bungee jumping, space exploration and even riding a motorcycle.
We all have opinions and they tend to be brought up after a tragedy happens and people immediately jump into sharing their opinion about the situation. And as I have said numerous times this past week, who are we to judge?
People have passions and desires to do things in their life that others may consider crazy. For me personally, the thought of being in a small tube and going 12,500 feet deep into the ocean to see a sunken ship doesn’t excite me. But guess what? Those on the Titan submersible had dreams and passions. They had the means to chase those dreams and that’s exactly what they did.
The same is true for those who pursue activities that many may consider to be dangerous and risky. Many people live their life recognizing that life is short and they aren’t going to let fear stop them from chasing what they are passionate about.
Those onboard the Titan submersible knew the risks. They put those fears aside to pursue their passion to personally see the site of the Titanic, a story that has fascinated the world for over 100 years.
When tragedies happen, it’s important not to jump to conclusions and blame the business. It’s equally as important not to judge the decisions those make to chase dreams, explore and do what others are afraid to do.
If there weren’t explorers and risk takers in life, businesses wouldn’t succeed and life changing discoveries wouldn’t be made.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.