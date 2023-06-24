The Titan submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions dives in an undated photograph

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. 

LAST WEEK, the story of a submersible disappearing after attempting to explore the Titanic wreckage site captivated the world. It’s an extremely sad story and one that has stirred up a lot of different emotions.

The missing submarine is owned by OceanGate, a U.S.- based company that according to their website, builds submersibles for tourism, industry, research and exploration. The passengers on the submersible were Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood, a father and son from Pakistan, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, an experienced Titanic researcher and Hamish Harding, the chairman of Action Aviation. The trip appears to have been a combination of tourism and research.

