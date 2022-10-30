AFTER WORKING FOR several different companies in different industries over the years, I had a realization. Regardless of how successful a company is and regardless of how many smart people work there, every company has dysfunction.
There have been thousands of books written about leadership, business processes and how to manage high performing organizations. People have researched some of the most successful companies in the world for years, and yet there has never been a proven way to ensure an organization doesn’t experience dysfunction. I suppose that’s what keeps consultants employed and why we all have jobs.
The list of internal challenges companies face is long. From employee morale, to recruiting and retention, to quality, it’s almost a guarantee that there’s some battle being fought within every organization. Problem solving and results are what drive the most successful leaders, but no matter what, there will always be challenges.
One of the most important aspects of dealing with internal problems is ensuring those problems stay within the walls of your organization and aren’t visible to your customers. A few months ago, I had an appointment scheduled with a company for some work to be done at my house. They told me they would call me the day before to confirm the time when the crew would arrive. As the end of the day approached, and I hadn’t received a phone call, I called to check and find out when I should expect them to arrive the next day.
The individual I spoke to apologized and explained that they were extremely short staffed and didn’t have time to call me. My initial thought was, why in the world would you tell a customer that? First off, that’s not my problem. And most importantly, that leaves me extremely concerned and questioning if I made the right decision to do business with you. That is not what you want your customers worrying about.
Every employee who is customer facing should be coached and trained on how to handle these types of situations. You absolutely cannot let your customers see the dysfunction that is happening. Your customers can’t see people they interact with stressed out or frustrated. The interaction your customers have should be positive, productive and drama free. Anytime you’re dealing with a company, you expect confidence and competence. If customers witness uncertainty and doubt, it creates concern and will impact the perception they have of your company in a negative way.
I often use the analogy of a duck on a pond. When you see a duck gliding across the top of the water, it looks beautiful, calm and graceful. But if you look under the water, the ducks webbed feet are furiously kicking back and forth propelling it through the water. You see the elegant glide across the water, not the panic and motion that is happening underneath. And that’s exactly what your customers should see when they interact with your organization, regardless of what is happening behind the scenes.
