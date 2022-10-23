IF YOU WENT to work tomorrow and learned that your position was being eliminated, what would you do? How would you support your family and the lifestyle you are accustomed to living? Do you have enough money saved so you are able to survive, while searching for your next opportunity? These are real questions many people worry about and there’s a good reason for that.
We continue to be barraged with negative stories about the economy. Based on a recession being defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, we are officially in a recession. The bigger questions are how long will it last and how bad will it really be? Unfortunately, nobody knows for certain.
What we do know is that many companies are taking action and planning for the worst. We’re seeing a significant increase in layoff announcements from some of the most well-known brands. Companies like Gap, Peloton, Snapchat and Intel have recently announced significant workforce reductions. If you pay attention to trends, there is certainly cause for concern.
As time goes on and the economic outlook shifts to a not so positive one, there are really two approaches you can take. The first option is allowing external factors to consume your mind. You can worry about losing your job. You can stress out over money and what would happen if you lost your job. You can let those concerns take over your mind and degrade your happiness and quality of life.
The second option is to focus on what you can control, work as hard as you possibly can and do everything possible to succeed, while at the same time being realistic and having a plan for the worst case scenario.
Here are a few suggestions on ways you can combat the fury of concerning economic news and be prepared if something unexpected happens.
Always have a backup plan
If you were to lose your job tomorrow, what actions would you take immediately? Is your resume up to date? Have you kept in touch with influencers in your network? Do you stay connected to people you’ve had positive working relationships with in the past? Do you stay informed about growing companies and companies who are hiring?
It’s important to recognize that we are all replaceable. I’ve seen a lot of talented people lose their job for reasons completely out of their control. As my favorite mentor used to say, “Nobody looks out for you better than you.”
Watch for signs
Depending on your role, there’s a good chance you can see the signs of an impending workforce reduction well in advance of it actually happening. Instead of being a potential victim and waiting to be let go, be prepared. If the signs are strong and the company you work for is going down the path of making cuts and there’s a possibility you’ll be impacted, take action. That doesn’t mean you have to find a new role immediately, but you should certainly be prepared to take steps to ensure you are set up for success.
Plan for worst case scenario
Preparing for a potential gap in income is a scary thought. Depending on your role, there’s a good chance it could take several months before you find something new with comparable compensation. You have to be prepared for that situation and plan accordingly. Plan to have enough savings that will allow you to not have to make major lifestyle adjustments during your transition.
That can be challenging for some people, but making that a priority will help alleviate the fear and anxiety that consumes you when and if you find yourself without the income you are accustomed to.
Regardless of what the future holds, there are many things we cannot control and have to proactively plan for. And most importantly, don’t let fear consume your mind.
Focus on what you can control and have confidence in your skills and abilities. While loyalty to the company you work for is admirable, you always have to consider whether that loyalty will be reciprocated.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.