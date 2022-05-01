I VIVIDLY REMEMBER my first sales job and the process the company went through to pay salespeople commissions. They used a fairly sophisticated system that took all of the variables into account, and we could go into the tool at any time, see what we sold and what we earned for commission.
There was only one problem. It was never accurate, and there was a constant stream of requests by the sales people to fix the errors when they found them.
They had a large team of people who would research the issue and if necessary, fix the error. Even with a decent system, the salespeople were always frustrated and complaining about the process. There were several talented people who actually quit due to their frustrations with the way compensation was handled. There was an internal term used — the “payroll surprise” — because salespeople never knew what their check was going to look like.
It was a good lesson for me early in my career. I recognized how important compensation was and how seriously people take it. We’re not volunteers. We go to work every day to provide for our families and accomplish financial goals and objectives that we have. Regardless of how much you like or dislike your job, how and what you are paid is extremely important to everyone, and in most cases, it’s what matters most.
While ensuring people are paid accurately may sound like table stakes, you’d be surprised how many companies I’ve seen struggle with this basic, yet critical task. Here are a few suggestions on ways you can ensure your employees are happy with the way your company manages bonuses and other variable compensation.
Refine the process
The process companies have in place to manage variable compensation should be managed tightly. The timelines are often the most critical, as financials need to be reconciled, reviews need to happen, and people need to sign off on the results. Make absolutely sure you have a tight schedule and expectations for everyone involved. You have to hit the timelines you have committed to, and people can not get paid late, regardless of what is going on behind the scenes.
Over communicate
Develop a rule and expectation that “payroll surprises” are not allowed. It is unacceptable for someone to be paid a bonus without them knowing why and how that portion of their compensation was calculated. Compensation drives behavior, and if you are paying people bonuses without clear and specific reasons defined, it defeats the purpose of variable compensation. Before people are paid, they should have a statement detailing the bonus payout, including a breakdown of each portion of the variable compensation and how it was achieved.
Make it a top priority
When it comes to compensation, mistakes cannot be made. It should always be treated as priority number one. If there is anything or anyone within the organization that is causing errors, delays or concerns among your sales team, you better fix it as soon as possible. I can tell you that people will not tolerate it, and I have seen the results firsthand.
Morale will be degraded, people will start looking and you’ll likely lose valuable members of your team. It’s not rocket science. Make it a priority, and you won’t have any issues.