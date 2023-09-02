Unless you just moved to New Hampshire last week, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Elliot Perry. Since he could walk and talk, Elliot has been on a mission to give back to the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD), the hospital that saved his life.
Elliot faced an 18% chance of survival when he was born and has defied odds from day one. Today, Elliot is 12 years old and has more energy and determination than anyone I know.
Over the years, Elliot has raised over $300,000 for causes he cares most about and he continues to raise funds like no one I’ve ever seen. He’s not afraid to ask for a donation and when people see Elliot, they know they are going to hear about his latest fundraising efforts.
Elliot’s last major accomplishment was raising funds to build ADA compliant playgrounds at the CHaD campuses in Manchester and Lebanon. And his current campaign is focused on raising $30,000 to build a military themed playground at the Easterseals Veterans Campus in Franklin.
Elliot came up with a unique idea on how to raise funds for the playground and partnered with Flags of Valor, a Veteran owned company that manufactures handcrafted wooden flags in the United States. When you purchase a flag, a portion of the sale will go toward Elliot’s playground campaign. If you’re interested in purchasing one and supporting the campaign, visit www.flagsofvalor.com and use promo code ElliotPerry at checkout.
Elliot recently caught up with presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott campaigning in New Hampshire and gave him one of the Flags of Valor flags. Senator Scott proceeded to Tweet (now X) a picture with Elliot and information about his playground campaign, and thousands of dollars in donations immediately began pouring in. It was yet another brilliant fundraising move by Elliot.
In addition to the ongoing playground campaign, Elliot also recently officially formed and launched the Elliot Perry Foundation. Its mission is to provide resources and financial support to the families and medical teams at CHaD and bring communities together by creating various types of memorials that provide a permanent place for people to reflect on the sacrifices of our veterans.
Elliot isn’t wasting any time getting the foundation up and running and has recruited 15 advisors to help support the mission. Elliot asked me to join his foundation as an advisor, and I accepted without hesitation. It’s an honor to support Elliot and the special work he does.
We can all learn a lot from Elliot. There is already a long list of lessons he has taught us in his short 12 years. For me personally, Elliot has taught me the power of being relentless in pursuing causes you care the most about. He is an example of what hard work, persistence and passion can produce. It’s hard to fathom what he has accomplished in a few short years.
Elliot has also taught us about the power of bringing people together to accomplish a goal and support our community. His energy and commitment is contagious and I know he and his foundation will accomplish extraordinary things.