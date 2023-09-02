Elliot Perry and Chris Thompson

Elliot Perry poses with columnist Chris Thompson at the dedication of a new playground for which he raised money at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Manchester campus in 2022.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER file

By Christopher Thompson

Unless you just moved to New Hampshire last week, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Elliot Perry. Since he could walk and talk, Elliot has been on a mission to give back to the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHaD), the hospital that saved his life.

