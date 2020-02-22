We all have personal situations and lifestyles that require certain financial commitments to maintain. Some of us live simple lives, while others splurge and live a lifestyle that mirrors (or sometimes exceeds) their earnings.
It’s reasonable to assume that most organizations have people whose earnings vary drastically. We’ve all had jobs early in our careers that were entry level and the pay reflected that. While the $7.25 minimum wage in New Hampshire is certainly not a livable one for most people, that’s the starting place for many.
MIT publishes a report that details livable wages for each state. In New Hampshire, a livable wage for a single adult is $12.29 per hour. For two adults, with one working and one child, the livable wage in New Hampshire is $23.02 per hour. Anything below $10 per hour for two adults and a child is considered poverty.
That puts things into perspective.
People who are making close to what is considered to be a livable wage certainly have challenges when it comes to things that come up in life. Emergencies happen, and when you aren’t making a lot of money, it can cause serious stress for people. We can all relate to being in that situation at some point in our life.
Generally speaking, I’ve found that people are generous. I’ve worked with a lot of people who learn about someone going through a tough time and rally people to help out. One of my coworkers found out about someone going through a challenging time in their life and actually gave the individual an anonymous donation.
I’ve been a big advocate for companies developing a strategy when it comes to helping employees. Instead of doing things ad hoc when a situation arises, having a strategy and a program in place not only helps employees make it through the difficulties they are facing, it shows that the company cares. Here are a few ideas.
Set up a fund
Making it simple for people to give helps encourage more people to participate.
I worked for a company that set up an employee assistance fund and would set up auto deductions so employees could contribute. Most people would contribute $10 to $20 per pay period. It’s not a lot per person, but it adds up quickly. The money is then distributed through a confidential application process that details the situation the applicant is in, as well as what they are asking for.
Vaca tion days matter
Along with a need for money, there is often a need for paid time off. If someone is dealing with an emergency and needs time out of the office, they can quickly run out of vacation time.
I worked with someone who had a heart attack and was out of the office for several months. He was able to tap into a pool of paid time off that was donated by employees. It’s a great benefit and something people really appreciate.
O ther resources
There are a lot of state and federal resources that are available for people who run into challenging situations. From food assistance to programs that help pay for heating oil in the winter, there are options. But in many cases, people don’t know they exist.
Helping people find the resources they need is equally as important as a company and its employees generously collaborating to help someone in need.