I recently had a conversation with one of my former bosses I worked for early in my career. We’ve stayed in touch over the years and bounce ideas off of each other regularly. We talk frequently about business, our careers and the challenges we are experiencing in our roles. He recently started a new job and I asked him how everything was going. His response didn’t surprise me.
The company he went to is large, a well-known brand and from the outside, it looks like a very successful operation. He explained that he joined the company based on what he was told by people within the organization during the interview process, and the majority of what he was told turned out to be inaccurate.
He explained that the internal operations were a disaster. He said people were miserable. Morale is extremely low, people are quitting left and right, and there are major challenges with leadership. To say he was disappointed would be an understatement.
After he told me about his experience, I shared something with him that I have learned over the years. Regardless of how successful a company is and how many smart people work there, every company has a long list of major challenges and painful things you will have to deal with as an employee. The biggest challenge every company faces is how to keep people happy and engaged when they are dealing with all of those problems.
Regardless of what a company does, the single most important area of focus needs to be on the people. When people are happy, every other challenge they face is easier to deal with. When people feel valued, they can attack problems more effectively and handle the pressure that comes with the incompetence that is prevalent within so many organizations. And when people are disgruntled and stressed out, they lack the desire and mental capacity to handle the adversity they are facing.
If you took every major challenge an organization is dealing with, put them aside and focused solely on creating a positive, rewarding culture, everything else would fall into place and be better. I’ve seen this approach work countless times in my career, and trust me, it works.
A major part of the solution is tied to leadership. Think about a horrible boss you worked for and how miserable you were. Now think about a boss you loved working for and would follow anywhere they went. The challenges and adversity you were dealing with were likely not much different. But I’d bet you accomplished more and dealt with problems in a much more effective way under strong leadership. The differences can be staggering.
We all get caught up in the day to day madness, and spend our time reacting to what’s thrown our way every day. Getting stuck in this cycle is dangerous, and it’s critical for everyone in a leadership position to have the foresight to pause, take a step back and recognize how the day to day stressors are impacting the people. Employee engagement should always be the number one focus and priority.
