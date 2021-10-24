By Christopher Thompson
ONE OF my close friends started a new job last week. After his first two days, we met for dinner, and I asked him how everything was going. His response shocked me.
On his first day, he went to the office for orientation, and his initial onboarding and his computer equipment weren’t ready. He also had no onboarding schedule and was sitting in a conference room for an hour waiting for the HR person to show up.
Once he got through the initial new hire paperwork, he waited for another hour before he had another meeting scheduled. This went on for the first two days. No schedule, no organization and he had no clue what to expect. He expressed his frustration and was disappointed with the initial experience.
What’s most concerning is the perception he had during the interview process. The company had a very methodical process, was organized and created a positive experience throughout the interview process. Unfortunately, the experience was the opposite when he joined the company.
The perception a new employee has of a company is critical to their success, loyalty and engagement. The goal is to create a positive first impression and of course get the person ramped up and productive as quickly as possible. Here are a few suggestions on ways you can ensure a positive experience for new hires and help create a foundation for success.
Start early
Onoarding a new employee starts long before their first day. Of course you have to get all of the paperwork processed, but the onboarding plan should begin before they start. I like to set up initial intro calls with key stakeholders before someone starts so they feel welcome, recognize the people, and have a sense for what to expect. I also like assigning pre-work to new employees to give them a head start on basic things such as the organizational structure, who’s who and other important details. And as basic as it sounds, there should be an onboarding schedule completed and given to the employee before they officially start.
Make them feel welcome
The first impression someone has on their first day will heavily influence their perception of organization and leadership. When someone new starts, do everything you can to know they are valued and that the team is thrilled to have them onboard. Having executives meet and welcome a new employee is always a good thing to do. You can do simple things like create a welcome package or give them some corporate swag. People always love things like that. It’s also helpful to send out a companywide announcement welcoming the new hire.
Get feedback
One of the best ways to identify areas to improve onboarding is to talk to recently hired employees and get their feedback. You can create a simple survey or have a more formal discussion. How did the employee feel when they started? What was their perception of the new hire process? Did they feel welcome? How did they perceive the people involved in the onboarding? This feedback can help you make improvements quickly.