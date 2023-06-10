LAST WEEK, something happened to me that I have never experienced in my 30 years as a motorist. One of the tires on my car exploded while I was driving. Fortunately, I was on a city street, not on the highway, and I was traveling slowly. I was able to pull over on a side road in a safe location.
When I pulled over, I called for service to assist with replacing my tire. I’m embarrassed to admit that I have never changed a tire in my life and figured it would be easier, faster and safer to have a professional do it. What I experienced next was extremely frustrating, and hopefully other businesses can learn from it.
When I called the service company, an automated attendant answered. It was asking me for my location, my type of vehicle and other personal information. As I answered the attendant’s questions, it repeatedly said it did not understand me and to repeat what I said. This went on and on, until I became frustrated and hit zero to speak to a live person. That attempt was unsuccessful and I ended up having to repeat everything I had said again. It literally took me five minutes to finally get through everything, and I was finally able to get someone dispatched.
The key lesson here is to know how frustrating it is for customers to get stuck in a phone system and not be able to speak to a real person. It has become one of the most disappointing aspects of doing business with a company in today’s modern world. Sure, you can streamline calls and manage them more effectively with automation, but there should always be a simple and obvious way for someone to get connected to a human being. And the most common way to do that is by pressing zero when you’re stuck in a phone tree.
My tire explosion saga continued into the next day when I had to try and find a replacement tire. Fortunately, my tires are relatively new, so I could get away with just purchasing one tire and not all four like you sometimes have to do. My search began.
I called four different tire shops, and unfortunately, the tire was not in stock anywhere. It would have to be ordered, and I’d have to wait a day or two. I was determined to get it taken care of that day, so I continued my search.
I ended up calling a company that specializes in the make of my car. When I called, as expected, I hit their automated phone system. I pressed the option for tires and service and was sent directly to voicemail. I tried back again a few minutes later and got voicemail again. I tried again and finally got a live person. He said he wasn’t familiar with tires and offered to transfer me to the tire department. And then I got dumped into another voicemail box.
I get it. Sometimes businesses are busy and can’t answer the phone. But this wasn’t a mom and pop shop. It was a large company I’ve dealt with before that has an entire team of people who handle car services. When a customer tries to call multiple times and can’t get through, they lose sales. And that’s exactly what happened in this situation. I went somewhere else and got my tire replaced.
The first experience you have with a business has a profound impact on how you will perceive them and influences who you decide to do business with. It’s not complicated to provide exceptional customer experiences, but for some reason, a lot of companies continue to struggle with it.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.