Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

LAST WEEK, something happened to me that I have never experienced in my 30 years as a motorist. One of the tires on my car exploded while I was driving. Fortunately, I was on a city street, not on the highway, and I was traveling slowly. I was able to pull over on a side road in a safe location.

When I pulled over, I called for service to assist with replacing my tire. I’m embarrassed to admit that I have never changed a tire in my life and figured it would be easier, faster and safer to have a professional do it. What I experienced next was extremely frustrating, and hopefully other businesses can learn from it.

