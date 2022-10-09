ANYTIME I HAVE to deal with a major home repair or project, I don’t look forward to it. Whenever I am looking for a company to do work, I ask around for referrals. Most people are willing to suggest companies they’ve dealt with and had good experiences with and that is extremely helpful. And that’s what I did when I started researching a new heating and cooling system for my house.
It’s been a while since I had to buy a new heating and air conditioning unit, and I was weighing a few different options. I finally decided to go with a mini-split system. Everything I have heard and read suggests they are a very good option. And with the electricity costs increasing at absurd rates, I also wanted something energy efficient.
I asked around my local network for referrals and ended up contacting three different companies to provide an estimate. All three companies were professional, have been around for a while and had solid references. When it came down to pricing, one estimate was almost double what the other two companies offered. I didn’t feel as confident with the lowest price option, so I ended up with the mid-range price and hired A.J. Leblanc to do the work.
Located in Bedford, A.J. Leblanc was founded in 1928 and since then, has been operated by four generations of the Leblanc family. I am a big fan of stories like that and have the utmost respect for families who can successfully operate a business for so long. It’s also reassuring to know you’re dealing with a local family who takes pride in what they do.
The purchasing process with A.J. Leblanc went flawlessly. The estimate was turned around quickly, and I was able to make a deposit and sign the agreement online. They were able to fit me into the schedule relatively quickly and kept me updated throughout the process.
When it came to the installation, it went perfectly. Two technicians came first and installed the unit, and made sure it was ready for the electrician. The electricians from A.J. Leblanc came shortly after and finished connecting everything. The electricians didn’t have it easy and had to get creative to get power to the unit. It ended up working well, and they didn’t even have to break any sheetrock or leave me with more to fix. They were professional, worked quickly and the end result was a very satisfied customer.
Finding good companies to do work in your home is not easy. There’s a reason A.J. Leblanc has been around for over 90 years, has nearly 500 Google reviews and a 4.9 rating. I’ll be adding another five-star review to the list. A big thanks to Josh, Branden, Stu and Matt for their professionalism, outstanding work quality and great customer service.
