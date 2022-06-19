By Christopher Thompson
THERE ARE A LOT of different types of industries and companies. While some are more complex than others, one commonality should be found in all business models. Regardless of what you do and what you sell, it should be easy to do business with your company.
There are a lot of great examples of companies who have mastered the art of making that easy. I get sick of talking about Amazon and all they do well, but think about their return policy. I remember when I first started shopping on Amazon, my biggest concern was returning something. I thought it would be painful and time consuming. Over the years, Amazon has made it extremely easy to return anything you buy. And if you’re within 30 days, for most products, you can send it back at no cost to you, no questions asked.
Amazon has also set up agreements with Kohl’s and UPS stores where you can simply drop off the item you want to return. They scan the barcode from your phone, process the return and the credit goes through before you even leave the store. I’ve returned Amazon purchases to Kohl’s many times, and it’s extremely convenient.
By having these types of policies and processes set up, it takes away the barrier many people have when shopping online. It also creates customer loyalty, as people continually have flawless experiences that they remember and share. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.
I had another great experience recently that I was extremely surprised by. I purchased a new dining room table at Bernie and Phyl’s a few months ago. The overall buying experience was routine, and nothing really stood out. A few months after I had the table delivered, I noticed two spots on the top of the table that were rising. It looked like water had spilled and was absorbed into the wood, making it bubble. It was bad enough that you couldn’t put a glass on the spot or it would fall over due to being so uneven.
When I called to report the issue, I was expecting them to schedule a time for someone to come look at the table and potentially repair it. Instead, the woman I spoke with put me on hold for 30 seconds, came back and told me that she processed the exchange and that my new table should arrive by the end of the month. She said they would call me as soon as it was in stock and schedule a time to deliver the new table and remove the original one.
I was shocked it was that easy. I would think it would be a lot less expensive to try and fix it, versus replacing the entire table. Perhaps there was a known defect they didn’t mention and that was why they exchanged it so easily, without question. Either way, I was impressed with the process and how painless it was. My first experience with Bernie and Phyl’s was definitely a positive one, and I’ve shared that with a lot of people.
Don’t overcomplicate things. If you focus on making it as easy and painless to do business with you as possible, everything else will fall into place.