Every once in a while, I am reminded about how the vast majority of problems companies face are directly related to poor communication. I have yet to figure out why so many people struggle with one of the most basic life skills, but I can tell you, the problem is rampant.
Poor communication skills are often the root cause of conflicts people have in the workplace, and there is one type of communication that I believe to be the number one cause of the conflict: email.
Most of us rely on email to communicate with everyone in our lives. From customers, to family, to co-workers, email makes it simple to send short forms of communication quickly. And some people prefer email and use it for more than just brief messages.
There is nothing more painful than getting an email that looks like a thesis. I often wonder how someone can sit there and spend so much time writing an email that will likely be glazed over and not thoroughly read. Whenever I see a long-winded email, I rarely read the entire thing. Maybe it’s my attention span.
Another aspect of email that’s worth discussing is how tone can be misconstrued. When we read something, we usually interpret the tone based on the topic of the email, the structure and words the writer uses. It’s difficult to interpret someone’s intended tone, and often emails are taken the wrong way. I’ve been guilty of having major disagreements with people because I read an email and interpreted it as a personal attack.
Here are a few suggestions on how you can avoid creating unnecessary problems by communicating via email.
Never argue. Email is the single worst way to communicate with someone you are debating or arguing with. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been sucked into it and gone back and forth with someone over email. People tend to say things in an email that they would never say to someone in person. People can easily become what I call, “keyboard bullies” and get overly aggressive when they know they won’t have to look someone in the eye.
Keep it concise. Don’t spend hours writing an email. People won’t read it and you’re wasting your time. If you can’t get what you need to say into a few paragraphs, you’re better off making a phone call or putting a meeting on the calendar. Not only is verbal communication more effective, it’s also quicker. Email takes more time to write and read and it really should only be used to communicate briefly.
Pick up the phone. Email is popular for a reason. But don’t underestimate the effectiveness of having an actual conversation with someone. Whenever I notice an email is going back and forth numerous times, I’ll pick up the phone and finish the dialogue verbally.
I’d much rather have a conversation, especially if there are pieces of the communication that are complex or require more details.
Lastly, don’t be a keyboard bully by showing off your courage from behind a keyboard.