THE MOST successful sales professionals I have worked with have one key thing in common. They are students of their profession.
They dedicate time to ongoing development and immerse themselves in learning. They do everything they can to stay on top of their game and continually improve their skills.
Spending time on professional development is easier said than done. There is always something else to do, and competing priorities often force us to put certain tasks on the back burner.
Constantly improving your skills takes time and discipline. You have to dedicate yourself to focusing on what matters most. And there’s one thing for certain. If you don’t constantly improve, you’ll idle, and your performance will eventually degrade.
We spend a lot of time trying to figure out ways to be successful. We study our industry. We study our prospects and customers. And oftentimes we learn through trial and error and failing along the way.
There is one aspect of selling that I find most sales professionals often forget about or fail to recognize the value of. There are a lot of other people who have struggled with the same challenges and figured out ways around them. There are unique aspects of every sales role and industry, but there is also a long list of commonalities and techniques that are applicable and work, regardless of what you are selling.
To maximize your time and effectiveness, here are a few suggestions on ways we can all benefit from those who have conquered challenges we are facing and not have to figure things out on our own through trial and error.
Leverage training experts
There are countless companies out there that claim to be sales training experts. But there are some that have proven success and compelling results they can actually prove. Investing in sales training is table stakes for every sales organization. Find the right company and sales strategy that aligns most with your industry and sales approach. Finding training companies who have expertise in your industry is critical and will almost always help improve results.
Analyze wins
One of the simplest ways to improve the skills of a sales team is to analyze the wins. When someone closes a big deal or lands a strategic customer, it’s important to understand how they did it. Document the steps throughout the process and get feedback directly from the salesperson and customer, if possible. How did they do it? What challenges did they overcome? What best practices can be cited that helped them win? What made the customer say yes? All of this information can be passed along to others on the team, so they can learn from the mistakes and success of others on the team.
Consume sales content
Along with sales training, subscribe to companies and influencers who publish content you can read, listen to or watch. When you get in the habit of constantly taking in content that will help improve your skills and performance, you’ll learn new techniques and approaches that have worked for others. Most of this content is free through social media platforms and websites like LinkedIn. Follow sales thought leaders and hear what they have to say. And while everything won’t apply to your specific role, there’s a good chance you’ll learn something new that will help you win.
