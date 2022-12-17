By Christopher Thompson
WHENEVER you do business with someone, you expect them to have values, be honest and not have criminal intent. The vast majority of the time, that is true. But unfortunately, there are exceptions. And when fraud happens in business, it’s usually very serious.
This past week, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, was arrested and charged with defrauding thousands of customers. The news shocked many, as memories of the collapse of Enron in 2001 resurfaced. You’d think all of the regulations, controls and laws that have been put into place since then would have prevented something like this from happening. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.
I never jumped on the cryptocurrency train. I know a lot of people who have invested large amounts of money into crypto. Some have done well. However, I know several people who used FTX and are now facing the grim reality that they were defrauded. It’s a very sad situation for many, and hopefully the people who were involved in this criminal enterprise are held accountable. It’s highly unlikely investors will recoup their money, and that’s the most devastating part of the story.
There was another recent story about a New Hampshire contractor who took deposits from several people in Massachusetts and never did the work. This type of fraud isn’t as surprising as being defrauded by a large financial institution, but it’s still hard to comprehend how someone could do something like that and get away with it for so long.
Whenever you are considering doing business with someone, you really need to do your due diligence. When you’re dealing with large, reputable companies, the risk of being taken advantage of is low. But if you’re considering doing business with someone for the first time, it’s important to do your research and ensure the person and organization are legitimate. Here are a few suggestions on ways you can protect yourself and not end up losing your hard-earned money.
Read reviews
These days, you can read reviews about almost everything. From products to companies, people often take the time to share their experiences with others. It’s extremely valuable and can often shed light on what you can expect. Look for reviews in various places, such as Google and social media platforms. If you are looking for reviews and can’t find any, that should be a major red flag. Be skeptical, and if you are questioning the legitimacy of an organization, go with your gut.
Talk to other customers
Prior customers are your best source of information. Anytime I am considering a major purchase, I ask to speak to a few of their most recent customers. Even in business, if we’re considering investing in new technologies, I spend the time talking to people who have purchased whatever I am considering buying. Ask the tough questions and talk to multiple people. If someone can’t or won’t provide referrals for you to talk to, that’s another sign that something isn’t right.
Check the legitimacy of the business
I am a big fan of the Better Business Bureau. You can go online, research companies and read detailed reviews and complaints from consumers. It’s a great way to learn more and ensure you are dealing with a legitimate company. You can also file formal complaints with the Better Business Bureau if you believe a company has done something wrong or illegal.
It’s impossible to completely stop fraud in business, but there are things we can all do to protect ourselves. Be diligent, do your research and be skeptical of companies you are doing business with for the first time.
I strongly believe the vast majority of people and organizations are legitimate and not out to do harm. Unfortunately, it only takes a few bad characters to instill skepticism in our minds.