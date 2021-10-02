By Christopher Thompson
FOR THE last year or so, we’ve seen unique problems related to the global supply chain. The United States depends on a few key countries for the vast majority of goods that are imported. Our top three trading partners are China, Canada and Mexico. Fortunately, we share borders with two of the three, which makes transportation a tad easier. Not so much with China.
My coworker who manages our container shipments from Asia has been sounding the alarm about rising container costs, as well as delays in many of the major ports in the United States. News and pictures about a record-breaking backup of cargo ships waiting to dock in Los Angeles recently went viral. The pictures are jaw dropping. More than 60 massive ships are waiting to dock. And of course, that means thousands of containers full of goods are delayed. I don’t remember anything quite like that in my career.
Another concerning trend that is impacting all of us is the silicon chip shortage. When the pandemic kicked off, many manufacturing facilities around the world were forced to shut down. This led to significant shortages of chips that are used in everything from cars to consumer electronics. This shortage has drastically impacted the automotive industry and forced manufacturers to halt production.
And who can forget the toilet paper shortage? It appears to be back. Costco recently announced it will be limiting purchases on certain products, including toilet paper. Something tells me most of us learned our lesson and now have a stash of toilet paper that will last years.
If your company depends on the global supply chain, then it’s time to rethink things. These external factors are uncontrollable, but they can certainly wreak havoc on a company’s financial health. If you don’t have products to sell, it makes it difficult to make money. If you can’t get key components to manufacture, it’s obviously disastrous. The new norm we are in is forcing companies to make major changes to how they do business.
In a a perfect world, we would make everything in the United States and not have to depend on anyone else. Unfortunately, that is highly unlikely to ever happen. But we can certainly look for ways to be less dependent on other countries.
And there is one thing we, as consumers, can do to help. Buy American products and shop local. Supporting local businesses is an obligation we all have. Instead of buying that cheap product from China, consider spending a little more for something of better quality that was made locally.
It’s refreshing to me when I drive by a small mom and pop store and see a sign reminding us to shop local and keep people in our communities working. While we’ll never be fully independent in this way, there are a lot of ways we can each make a difference.