LAST WEEK, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that he will not seek a fifth term in 2024. While it’s not a huge surprise to most, it’s certainly disappointing news for the citizens of New Hampshire.

I have had the opportunity to meet Gov. Sununu several times, but haven’t spent a lot of time with him and don’t know him that well on a personal level. However, we do have a few things in common, like our passion for skiing, our love of New Hampshire and our dedication and support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Hampshire. I have always had the utmost respect for his leadership and most importantly, the results he has delivered for New Hampshire.

