LAST WEEK, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that he will not seek a fifth term in 2024. While it’s not a huge surprise to most, it’s certainly disappointing news for the citizens of New Hampshire.
I have had the opportunity to meet Gov. Sununu several times, but haven’t spent a lot of time with him and don’t know him that well on a personal level. However, we do have a few things in common, like our passion for skiing, our love of New Hampshire and our dedication and support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of New Hampshire. I have always had the utmost respect for his leadership and most importantly, the results he has delivered for New Hampshire.
Although Sununu worked as an environmental engineer early in his career, he also has an extensive business background and was the CEO of Waterville Valley Resort prior to becoming governor. I believe that experience was instrumental in his role as governor, particularly when it came to his policies and efforts to support businesses in New Hampshire.
Sununu has a long list of impressive accomplishments during his tenure as governor but his impact on our economy and business was profound. Everyone has their own opinions about certain policy decisions that were made, but people care the most about the results and how they impact the quality of life for New Hampshire residents.
To highlight a few, Sununu was instrumental in legalizing sports betting, which is now generating over $50 million in revenue per year for the state. One of my other favorites is the efforts to recruit businesses to New Hampshire, particularly from neighboring states. That’s good for the companies who choose to move to New Hampshire and great for their employees.
Thanks to Gov. Sununu, New Hampshire boasts several top rankings. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New Hampshire has the lowest poverty rate of all 50 states. In addition to that impressive statistic, New Hampshire was ranked the best state by U.S. News and World Report in opportunity, as well as in crime and corrections.
Another characteristic of Gov. Sununu that many people respect was his willingness to stand his ground and veto an attempt to implement an income tax. As of today, New Hampshire has the lowest tax burden of any New England state and that is a big reason why our economy is booming.
If there are doubts about the health of the economy and business in New Hampshire, you simply need to take a look at our unemployment rate. As of June 2023, New Hampshire shares the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 1.9% with Nebraska and South Dakota. Numbers don’t lie.
We all know people will never agree with every decision a governor makes. That comes with the job and is expected. However, when you put politics aside and look at the results and accomplishments made during someone’s tenure, that is what matters most.
Under Gov. Sununu’s leadership, New Hampshire has continued to be an amazing place to live, work and play. Business is booming, our quality of life is high and New Hampshire remains an example of how low taxes and minimal government regulations can create an environment for businesses to thrive.
Gov. Sununu, thank you for your service to the citizens of New Hampshire and best of luck in your next chapter.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.